Full-volume fury: Godspeed You! Black Emperor's latest album

GB!YE reunited in 2012, another key turning point in American politics, as the Tea Party—the forerunners of today’s MAGA Republicans—drove a stake straight into the heart of America’s neoliberal consensus, already fraying after the 2008 financial crisis. The four albums they have released since—from 2012’s Allelujah! Don’t Bend! Ascend! to 2021’s G_d’s Pee at State’s End!—have taken the gloom and feverish anxiety of the past decade and transformed them into moments of grand beauty that carry within them the possibility of a better future. There’s an urgency to these records and a fullness to their music—characterised by shorter, more purposeful compositions—that leans further into the punk idea of nihilism as the starting point for revolution.