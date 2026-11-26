At the heart of the Orchestral Qawwali Project lies an endearing love story that has been built on the foundation of music. When you sit in a darkened auditorium and listen to the music composed by Rushil Ranjan, sung eloquently by vocalist Abi Sampa, the impact of the project is so profound. The two try to evoke the essence of Sufi, or love of an unimaginable degree, a union so strong it transcends the barriers of society. They connect the past with the present with their contemporary rendition of the qawwali, which was popularised centuries ago by poet-musician Amir Khusrau. When you listen to the interpretation of these songs from the UK-based husband-wife duo of Ranjan and Sampa, it makes for an electrifying experience that transports you to the otherworldly.