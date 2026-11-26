At the heart of the Orchestral Qawwali Project lies an endearing love story that has been built on the foundation of music. When you sit in a darkened auditorium and listen to the music composed by Rushil Ranjan, sung eloquently by vocalist Abi Sampa, the impact of the project is so profound. The two try to evoke the essence of Sufi, or love of an unimaginable degree, a union so strong it transcends the barriers of society. They connect the past with the present with their contemporary rendition of the qawwali, which was popularised centuries ago by poet-musician Amir Khusrau. When you listen to the interpretation of these songs from the UK-based husband-wife duo of Ranjan and Sampa, it makes for an electrifying experience that transports you to the otherworldly.
At the heart of the Orchestral Qawwali Project lies an endearing love story that has been built on the foundation of music. When you sit in a darkened auditorium and listen to the music composed by Rushil Ranjan, sung eloquently by vocalist Abi Sampa, the impact of the project is so profound. The two try to evoke the essence of Sufi, or love of an unimaginable degree, a union so strong it transcends the barriers of society. They connect the past with the present with their contemporary rendition of the qawwali, which was popularised centuries ago by poet-musician Amir Khusrau. When you listen to the interpretation of these songs from the UK-based husband-wife duo of Ranjan and Sampa, it makes for an electrifying experience that transports you to the otherworldly.
In fact, it was their shared love of qawwali that first brought them together—first as musicians and then as life partners. They both loved the genre and were expressing it in their own individual ways. They went on to start the Orchestral Qawwali Project in 2020 to reinterpret the musical genre through full orchestral scores, drawing on Western classical, South Asian and Indian classical traditions alongside classical dance. Their reimagining of the 700-year-old qawwali, Man Kunto Maula, reached several million viewers online.
In fact, it was their shared love of qawwali that first brought them together—first as musicians and then as life partners. They both loved the genre and were expressing it in their own individual ways. They went on to start the Orchestral Qawwali Project in 2020 to reinterpret the musical genre through full orchestral scores, drawing on Western classical, South Asian and Indian classical traditions alongside classical dance. Their reimagining of the 700-year-old qawwali, Man Kunto Maula, reached several million viewers online.
Over the years, their performances have been sold out at venues including the Royal Albert Hall, Roundhouse, and Barbican in London. They have performed with the Scottish Chamber Orchestra, City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra (CBSO), Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra and the BBC Concert Orchestra. In 2024, both Sampa and Ranjan were named Royal Albert Hall Associate Artists.
The journey
The couple is performing across four cities in India for the first time as part of the cultural IP, Ruhbaru, dedicated to curated live experiences started by the company Cultural (Mis)Fits. The concerts will be conducted by Melvin Tay. For Sampa and Ranjan, this tour is a homecoming of sorts. Though their one-and-a-half-year-old daughter keeps them busy, they both manage to find pockets of time to rehearse and brainstorm for their forthcoming tours. This is crucial given that their live concerts have a large team of 80 to 100 artists.
The two believe in filling their home with a range of genres, including Indian and Western classical, pop tunes from the 1990s, and live performances whenever their friends come for impromptu sessions. This has to do with their early trysts with music. Sampa, originally from Sri Lanka, was born and brought up in London, and was trained in veena, Bharatanatyam, and Carnatic music (vocal) in her formative years. Ranjan is a self-taught musician, who formed his first band with a couple of friends when he was 13, making “very teenage, emotional songs that matched our performative angst”. “As much as I joke about it, there was an aesthetic sensibility in pop music in the 2000s, which continues to inform some of the musical choices that I make now,” he adds.
Born in Mumbai, Ranjan moved to Cyprus soon after and later went to London. It was only when he was around 18 years old that he found his sound with the discovery of orchestral music. While studying law at Oxford University, he started engaging deeply with the Oxford Indian Classical Art Society, where he met musicians such as Janan Sathiendran and Praveen Prathapan, who played the tabla and flute respectively. It was, however, Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s Allah hu that became a “watershed moment” for Ranjan. After that, the music of A.R. Rahman, and classical musicians such as Ajoy Kaushiki Chakraborty, fuelled his interest in symphonic and a choral sound. Ranjan has since worked across music, television, film, and dance projects, including collaborations with Rahman at the Royal Albert Hall.
Ranjan met Sampa—already popular on the music circuit after she participated in the reality show The Voice in 2013—when she performed as the opening act for his band at the Sheldonian Theatre in Oxford. Theirs was an instantaneous connection. Today, Sampa’s inherent talent for processing his vision and bringing it to life through her voice makes the experience seamless for him as a musician. From performing for a small audience to now embarking on large-scale concerts for over 15,000 people in a short span of time, Sampa and Ranjan’s Orchestral Qawwali Project in India promises to be special—grand in vision yet intimate in its experience.
The India tour will be held from 5 to 13 December in Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Mumbai.
Abhilasha Ojha is a Delhi-based independent writer.