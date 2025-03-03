Oscars 2025, ‘Anora’ and the fabulous Baker boy

One Conan O’Brien line resonated, however. As the show dragged on and on, the lanky Irish comedian grinned at us: “For those enjoying the show, you have something called Stockholm Syndrome." This doesn’t feel like a joke. I’ve been setting alarms to wake up for the Oscars for so many years that I can’t quite explain why I do it anymore. Do awards matter? Do they go to the right people? Like democracy, awards most frequently exasperate. Yet I’ll be up at dawn next year again, because the Oscars do matter. They will make more people around the world watch The Brutalist and Emilia Perez and Anora. Now there’s a prize.