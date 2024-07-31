Will OTT platforms have to pivot to a Pay-Per-View model?
SummaryStreaming services are burning cash, trying to create the next must-see hit. With so many options, viewers have become less loyal, more fickle
In the not-so-distant past, streaming television was the golden goose of the entertainment world. Netflix was practically printing money, while Disney and Amazon Prime Video strutted around as if they owned the future. However, as any beleaguered millennial will tell you, good things never last. Today, the streaming landscape looks more like a blood-strewn House Of The Dragon battlefield than a utopia of endless entertainment. What happened, and why does it feel like we're on the brink of a seismic shift from the beloved subscription model to a potentially grim pay-per-view (PPV) future?