What to watch this week: ‘Bridgerton’, ‘Return to Reason’ and more
A third season of ‘Bridgerton’, Man Ray’s beguiling short films, and other titles to watch this week
Bridgerton
The popular Regency series on Netflix returns for a third season. This time the focus is on Penelope (series standout Nicola Coughlan), who has decided to take a husband, only for her longtime crush Colin (Luke Newton) to return and complicate matters. This season is based on Romancing Mister Bridgerton, the fourth book in the series by Julia Quinn. (Netflix)