What to watch this week: ‘Bridgerton’, ‘Return to Reason’ and more

The popular Regency series on Netflix returns for a third season. This time the focus is on Penelope (series standout Nicola Coughlan), who has decided to take a husband, only for her longtime crush Colin (Luke Newton) to return and complicate matters. This season is based on Romancing Mister Bridgerton , the fourth book in the series by Julia Quinn. (Netflix)

Return to Reason

Apart from being a pioneering painter, sculptor and photographer, Man Ray also experimented with avant-garde film. This collection of his short “cinépoèmes" is a fascinating look at surrealist cinema in its heady early years. Return to Reason features a score from the band SQÜRL, compromised of Carter Logan and filmmaker Jim Jarmusch (Down By Law, Only Lovers Left Alive). (MUBI)

View Full Image 'Return to Reason'

IF

A young girl, Bea (Cailey Fleming), suddenly gains the power to see people’s imaginary friends (IFs). She teams up with Cal (Ryan Reynolds), who also sees IFs, to reunite the friends with the children who’ve outgrown them. This children’s film, written and directed by John Krasinski, has a star-studded voice cast that includes Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Steve Carrel, Matt Damon, Brad Pitt, Emily Blunt, George Clooney and Bradley Cooper. (In theatres)

Power

A documentary about policing in the US. The film, which premiered at the 2024 Sundance festival, tracks the institution from the 1700s to the present day, examining its political support, funding and entrenched biases. Directed by Yance Ford, who, with his 2018 feature Strong Island, became the first openly transgender man to be nominated for any Academy Award. (Netflix)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!