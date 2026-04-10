What to watch this week: ‘My Undesirable Friends’, ‘Outcome’ and more

My Undesirable Friends Julia Loktev’s long but intimate documentary follows journalists at the Russian channel TV Rain. These reporters were branded “foreign agents” by Putin’s regime, and their censorship is even more stark once the Ukraine war begins. (MUBI)

View full Image View full Image Frankie Muniz in 'Malcolm In The Middle: Life’s Still Unfair'.

Malcolm In The Middle: Life’s Still Unfair On the heels of the Scrubs revival, another classic 2000s sitcom is returning, albeit for a short run. This limited series, with four episodes of 30 minutes, picks up the story of Malcolm (Frankie Muniz), now a father. Malcolm is pulled into his family’s chaos when Hal and Lois demand his presence for their 40th wedding anniversary party. Bryan Cranston and Jane Kaczmarek reprise their roles as Malcolm’s parents and Christopher Masterson as older brother Francis. (JioHotstar)

View full Image View full Image A scene from 'The Testaments'.

The Testaments This drama series is a sequel to The Handmaid's Tale, and is also based on a dystopian novel by Margaret Atwood. Starring Chase Infiniti (One Battle After Another) and Lucy Halliday. (JioHotstar)

View full Image View full Image Keanu Reeves in 'Outcome'.