‘Panchayat’ Season 3 review: Not a comedy anymore
The people behind ‘Panchayat’ have created an unlikely, innocent, otherworldly idyll—and are finding it hard to move ahead
The first few episodes of the new season of Panchayat (Amazon Prime) are so dull that I was forced to cut my viewing with episodes of the significantly entertaining Maamla Legal Hai (Netflix), alternating between the navel-gazing of an old comedy and the snappy insights of a new one. The beloved Panchayat, ever since it first delighted us four years ago, has steadily lost impetus, and the new third season, out this week, makes one thing absolutely clear: Panchayat is not a comedy anymore.