How ‘Panchayat’ became a second-screen show: Season 4 review
The slow and simple village series has gone from being clutter-breaking to basic and bland
I’m intrigued by the main character in Panchayat. The slow and simple village series on Amazon Prime Video, over its four seasons, has gone from being clutter-breaking and sharp to basic and bland, and now feels like the entertainment equivalent of a power-cut. Nothing moves — including Abhishek Tripathi (played by Jitendra Kumar), an MBA aspirant moored in a small village. The show is populated by fine, well picked actors playing flavorful characters, but Abhishek — the Panchayat secretary called Sachiv-ji by the villagers — now has zero main character energy. The new season sees him barely a protagonist. He is instead, I daresay, an amateur “tagonist", forever tagging along with what others are saying or deciding.