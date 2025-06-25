How ‘Panchayat’ became a second-screen show: Season 4 review

My own “reaction shot" to the new season is an eyeroll. It’s hard not to tire of this world. Even that sweet theme music by Anurag Saikia has, by now, been coopted by Instagram reels where people use it to underscore pictures of misspelt signage, glasses of lassi, cows crossing a street. The popularity of Panchayat shouldn’t, of course, be held against it — this is a show we all championed when it came out during the pandemic — but not only is it stuck in a rut, it keeps doubling down. Again, the choice to stay uneventful worked when the show was actually funny, but now, where people burst into tears every few scenes and sad music underscores bad times, it’s a drama where nothing happens.