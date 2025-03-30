Lounge Loves: ‘She-Ra and the Princesses of Power’, Giani Tea Stall

Fried at Five I am not one to appreciate paneer or pakoras, and definitely not at 5am, but during a recent trip to Amritsar, I found myself enjoying all three. After a visit to the Golden Temple at dawn, the auto driver suggested a detour to Giani Tea Stall on Cooper Road, which has traffic-stopping crowds all other times of day and has served its famous chai to Diljit, Ranbir Kapoor and other celebs with photos to prove it. At 5am, Giani had its share of students, people ending a night out, and touristy types like us. The tea master suggested pakoras. Before we could refuse, we had been handed a saucer with a mound of hot, misshapen, bronzed paneer and a matching saucer with a runny brown-green chutney. It didn’t look in the least bit appetising but was surprisingly delicious—a crunchy exterior of besan, creamy paneer and the hit of the indescribable chutney served from a bucket.

—Shalini Umachandran Utopia in Dystopia Ideally meant for kids aged 12+, the show She-Ra and the Princesses of Power has found an unusual binge-watcher in me. I first came across the series on Netflix when my daughter was watching it during her term break. While she has moved on to other shows since, I have been going through each of the five seasons with great relish. For one, the dystopian story set on the planet Etheria—featuring Adora, a magical sword, a group of powerful princesses pitted against the evil Lord Hordak and his Horde—is extremely gripping. But what I found really appealing was the way the show portrayed queer and neurodiverse characters. Queer romance and same-sex families were shown in a matter-of-fact manner, integrated into the very fabric of Etherian society. It was interesting to find utopia within a dystopian setting.

—Avantika Bhuyan Also read: 5 refreshing wines for spring Everywhere Magic Designer Jenny Pinto, who makes the most gorgeous handmade paper lights, is an environmentalist at heart, and she has poured her concern over climate change into a lovely illustrated book for children, The Magical Everything. A curious teenager, Ila, goes on an adventure to find out more about the interconnectedness of all beings on Earth. Helped along by a sentient tree called Kapok, Ila travels to space and then deep underwater to understand how climate change is not a problem we can solve in isolation. Beautifully illustrated by Sharon Dev, the book is the ideal gift for children and teens (it is available on Amazon) and I plan to gift it to all the kids I know—our last hope of preserving the magic of our planet.

—Shrabonti Bagchi Comedy and Conflict The fallout over Kunal Kumra’s standup special, Naya Bharat (on YouTube until it’s taken down), has resulted in a venue being trashed and threats issued by Shiv Sena cadres. That Kamra’s comedy is hilariously provocative and bluntly political is nothing new—and neither is this sort of bullying response. It reminded me of a 2015 documentary by Jaideep Varma (Leaving Home, Baavra Mann). I Am Offended looks at how Indian comics have to constantly deal with outrage and censorship. This lively, funny film has interviews with Varun Grover, Aditi Mittal, Vir Das, Rohan Joshi, Sanjay Rajoura and others, interspersed with clips from their shows.