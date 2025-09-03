A Numismatic Journey: Unveiling the stories behind nizam's currency
An upcoming book by Bengaluru-based numismatist Rezwan Razack looks at the history behind the Osmania notes of Hyderabad from 1917 to 1955
WWI had a far-reaching effect on the global economy. Even the erstwhile princely states of India were not left untouched. The shortage of silver and gold resulted in the issuing of a lesser number of coins. In such a scenario, the royal states were unable to meet their monetary demands. 36 of these in the northwestern part of the subcontinent were given permission by the British Government to issue papertokensin 1917 instead of metallic coins. The only other princely state in the south-central part of India to have been allowed to do so was Hyderabad. Known as the ‘Rupya Sicca Osmania’, the currency, with denominations of ₹1 to 1000, was printed at Waterlow & Sons Ltd, London, and then shipped to Hyderabad. This continued till 1936. The vignettes and motifs on the notes tell their own story about the princely state. For instance, the ₹1000 Osmania note of Hyderabad from 1922 features a hand-made watercolour essay by Thomas de la Rue & Company, London, on the obverse. It also has a vignette of the Jama Masjid in Gulbarga, Karnataka, alluding to the vast expanse of the state.
Anecdotes and details such as these feature in an upcoming book on the currency of the princely state of Hyderabad between 1917 and 1955, authored by Rezwan Razack. In 2020, the Bengaluru-based numismatist and co-founder of the Prestige Group opened up his collection to currency aficionados across the world through the Museum of Indian Paper Money. Located on Brunton Road, this has come to be known among the locals as the ‘Rupee Museum’.
For 50 years now, the 70-year-old has pursued an interest in the history of paper money. To recognise his contribution to the field of numismatics and notaphily, or the collecting of paper money, the International Bank Note Society (IBNS) recently inducted him into the ‘Hall of Fame’, making him the first Asian to receive this recognition.