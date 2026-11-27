Dig Archaeologists working in Greece discover something that causes an international stir. Amy Poehler created this new comedy series along with Michael Schur (Parks and Recreation). She also stars along with Hugh Laurie. (JioHotstar)

View full Image View full Image A scene from 'Paper Tiger'.

Paper Tiger A New York family gets involved with the Russian mafia in this return to the crime genre for director James Gray. Starring Adam Driver, Scarlett Johansson and Miles Teller. (In theatres)

View full Image View full Image A scene from 'You Can See Everything'.

You Can See Everything Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim’s self-reflexive documentary follows Elizabeth Holmes, founder of medical company Theranos, in the weeks before she was to serve a jail sentence for defrauding the public. (In theatres)

View full Image View full Image Hunter Schafer in 'Blade Runner 2099'.

Blade Runner 2099 After Ridley Scott’s and Denis Villeneuve’s films, the Blade Runner franchise gets its first series. It stars Michelle Yeoh and Hunter Schafer and is created by Silka Luisa. (Amazon Prime)

View full Image View full Image A scene from 'The Mosquito Bowl'.

The Mosquito Bowl Four college football players enlisted in the US Marines play a final game prior to the Battle of Okinawa in World War II. Starring Nicholas Galitzine, Bill Skarsgård, Ray Nicholson and Tom Francis. (Netflix)

View full Image View full Image A scene from 'Drishyam: The Conclusion'.