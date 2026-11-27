Dig Archaeologists working in Greece discover something that causes an international stir. Amy Poehler created this new comedy series along with Michael Schur (Parks and Recreation). She also stars along with Hugh Laurie. (JioHotstar)

A scene from 'Paper Tiger'.

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Paper Tiger A New York family gets involved with the Russian mafia in this return to the crime genre for director James Gray. Starring Adam Driver, Scarlett Johansson and Miles Teller. (In theatres)

A scene from 'You Can See Everything'.

You Can See Everything Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim’s self-reflexive documentary follows Elizabeth Holmes, founder of medical company Theranos, in the weeks before she was to serve a jail sentence for defrauding the public. (In theatres)

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Hunter Schafer in 'Blade Runner 2099'.

Blade Runner 2099 After Ridley Scott’s and Denis Villeneuve’s films, the Blade Runner franchise gets its first series. It stars Michelle Yeoh and Hunter Schafer and is created by Silka Luisa. (Amazon Prime)

A scene from 'The Mosquito Bowl'.

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The Mosquito Bowl Four college football players enlisted in the US Marines play a final game prior to the Battle of Okinawa in World War II. Starring Nicholas Galitzine, Bill Skarsgård, Ray Nicholson and Tom Francis. (Netflix)

A scene from 'Drishyam: The Conclusion'.

Drishyam: The Conclusion Abhishek Pathak’s Hindi film, the third in this series adapted from Mohanlal’s Malayalam originals, is a police procedural that gradually turns into a courtroom drama. There are stretches when Drishyam: The Conclusion feels over-engineered, and its 150-minute running time eventually begins to tell. Pathak understands that the audience has come not merely to watch Vijay Salgaonkar (Ajay Devgn) dodge the long-standing murder charges against his family, but to delight in how he might do it this time. Also starring Jaideep Ahlawat and Tabu. (Netflix)

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