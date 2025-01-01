Lounge
Raising Financially Savvy Kids: The Essential Guide for Parents
Avantika Bhuyan 6 min read 01 Jan 2025, 11:00 AM IST
SummarySimplifying money matters can be daunting, but there are workshops and books to help kids save for a rainy day
It is that time of the year when you start budgeting and declare investments for official purposes. This task becomes more harrowing when you are really bad at maintaining paperwork. After watching me stumble and fumble through such tasks during the pandemic lockdowns, my daughter started helping me get more organised. These days, as she puts papers in order digitally, she also bombards me with questions about equity, risks and more. These don’t just leave me stumped but also bring back that panic-stricken feeling of being in math class when a teacher asked me to solve a differential equation.
