Raising Financially Savvy Kids: The Essential Guide for Parents

It is that time of the year when you start budgeting and declare investments for official purposes. This task becomes more harrowing when you are really bad at maintaining paperwork. After watching me stumble and fumble through such tasks during the pandemic lockdowns, my daughter started helping me get more organised. These days, as she puts papers in order digitally, she also bombards me with questions about equity, risks and more. These don’t just leave me stumped but also bring back that panic-stricken feeling of being in math class when a teacher asked me to solve a differential equation.

As these queries have started increasing in scope and number, I keep looking for resources that could ease these conversations. When I started this search, I was expecting convoluted explainers but to my surprise, I found engaging books and workshops that helped introduce financial literacy to children as young as seven and eight.

Gone are the days when education on money matters ended with pocket money, piggy banks or games like Monopoly. Gen Alpha kids have gone way beyond such simplistic methods. Being the biggest influence on family spending, they are adept at online shopping and are well aware of new developments in blockchain and cryptocurrency. The fact that they have access to the digital world also means that they could be more susceptible to financial fraud and misleading information. It is for this reason that financial literacy needs to start early.

Make a jump start

In an August 2024 article in Forbes, Mark Travers writes that children have the ability to learn that their patience will be rewarded by gradually achieving financial goals rather than by impulse buying. “This process helps them understand that immediate desires can be managed and investing in long-term goals is deeply beneficial. Additionally, as children learn to save for things they want, they may develop a sense of self-confidence in their decision-making abilities," Travers writes.

However, the key lies not in overtly “teaching" money matters. Families can make changes in the way they approach financial planning by including children in decision making as well as by serving as a calm and informed example to emulate, and by offering engaging resources to simplify complex topics.

Aditi Kothari Desai, vice-chairperson, DSP Asset Managers, was 11 years old when her father gave her a comic book on financial terms. “This was way back in the 1980s, so I don’t remember the name of the book. At that time, I would hear terms such as debentures and equity being used in the house, and had no idea what they meant. I remember simply gobbling the comic book up, and suddenly all these terms started making sense to me," she reminisces.

There is no right age to have a conversation on finances and money. Kothari Desai has started easing her three-and-a-halfyear- old niece into topics such as why people need to work, and what they do with the money they earn. Having these conversations early makes for informed adults later on. “The sooner people start investing, the more runway they have later in life. Compounding of money helps as time passes by," explains Kothari Desai, who is also the driving force behind DSP Asset Managers, which educates women on the need to gain financial knowledge and security. She has curated videos as part of DSP’s learning module, which are as easily understood by 12-year-olds as 60-year-olds.

Books to make saving fun

Fiction and storytelling too are a preferred medium to simplify financial matters for children aged 7-13. Kothari Desai suggests Grandpa’s Fortune Fables, which follows a young girl named Gail as she shares her grandfather’s adventures on a faraway island where he learnt valuable lessons about money management. It is written by Will Rainey, whose website, bluetreesavings.com, aims to help parents talk to kids about money.

An equally engaging book is Ravi Subramanian and Shoma Narayanan’s My First Book of Money (2017). It looks back at the childhood of twins, Aman and Anya, who were clueless about money matters. The six-year-olds are spending their summer vacation with their paternal grandparents in Bhopal, and Aman is sent with a ₹100 note to buy milk. He returns without bothering to get the change. While dadaji frets and fumes, dadi adopts a more constructive approach and tells the twins about the history and role of money in our lives. Each chapter is accompanied by exercises that children can do with their family and friends.

View Full Image There is no right age to have a conversation on finances and money. Having these conversations early makes for informed adults later on, courtesy: iSTOCKPHOTO

A Kid’s Guide to Money by Shubhada Dayal, Sheetal Kapoor and Radhakrishnan Pillai, set to release in January, follows a similar approach by combining adventure and financial lessons through 19 stories set in a haunted library. The book aims to teach kids essential skills like saving, budgeting and investing in a fun way.

"Kids are the biggest consumers today, and there is so much stimuli out there for them. When they grow up, how will they learn to prioritise important things and delay instant gratification unless we talk to them about healthy financial habits now?" says Kapoor, co-founder of the publishing firm, Brainologi, and a child development expert.

When the authors started work, they had conversations with parents, most of whom were struggling to explain money matters. The writers approached it as they would other curriculum development— deciding on the content, learning outcomes and goals. “We initially struggled with certain abstract concepts like risk. During our research, I came across a story about quantum physics in which the particle had been personified. I really liked that approach. So, in our story, the character of Ria is risk personified," says Dayal, who worked for over a decade in financial services before co-founding Brainologi. Similarly sports was used as an analogy for a story on the power of compounding. “A child who can expertly manoeuvre a football, would not have learnt it in a day. Compounding is a similar concept," she explains.

Games for investment

There are also workshops and sessions being conducted at recreational centres and by coaches. Mumbai-based Varahaa Inc, a curator of specialised workshops and classes on coding, languages and more, also conducts a ‘Money Matters’ module for kids aged seven and above, both online and offline. Founder Alpana Kamdar noticed the need for this during the covid-19 years, when families’ purse strings started getting tighter with paycuts and loss of jobs. That’s when kids became privy to conversations around money at home. “Earlier they were only exposed to the idea of money through pocket money or tokens given by relatives on festivals. After covid-19, there was a surge in the number of kids wanting to understand more about finances," she explains.

That’s when Kamdar thought of simplifying the subject by “gamifying" it, using fake currency, videos, demonstrations and other tools. She broke the content down into different modules—one dealt with banking, and the other with four crucial aspects of finance, namely earning, saving, investing and budgeting. Today, kids are also taken through the experience of operating an ATM and the details that need to be filled in a cheque—they use a dummy laminated cheque. For the older kids, she has designed modules on cryptocurrency and the stock market.

Winter brings with it fetes and school carnivals, and Kamdar is also being inundated with queries on how to arrive at costing of products at stalls. Recently, she organised a “financial literacy-themed" birthday party for an eight-year old. The space was divided into four zones—one where they had to earn money, followed by a counter filled with things where they could spend this money. “Then there were zones on saving and investing, where we did a mock stock market," she adds.

So, in the new year, instead of adopting a “talk-down approach" or skirting around such tough topics, it might bode well to offer enriching tools that will help children navigate money matters now to become financially literate adults later in life.

Raising Parents is a monthly column about art and culture ideas to inspire both children and adults