Raising Financially Savvy Kids: The Essential Guide for Parents

When the authors started work, they had conversations with parents, most of whom were struggling to explain money matters. The writers approached it as they would other curriculum development— deciding on the content, learning outcomes and goals. “We initially struggled with certain abstract concepts like risk. During our research, I came across a story about quantum physics in which the particle had been personified. I really liked that approach. So, in our story, the character of Ria is risk personified," says Dayal, who worked for over a decade in financial services before co-founding Brainologi. Similarly sports was used as an analogy for a story on the power of compounding. “A child who can expertly manoeuvre a football, would not have learnt it in a day. Compounding is a similar concept," she explains.