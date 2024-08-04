The desi vibes of Pataka Boys
SummaryThe debut album by the UK rap group celebrates the Indian diaspora’s cultural heritage
Take a generous portion of classic UK rap, delivered by two veterans of the game. Put that to simmer in a sauce made of psychedelic West Coast hip-hop beats and earthy Punjabi folk, whipped up by a prodigal producer from Ludhiana. Garnish with herbs and spices from the desh—Punjabi film dialogue samples, references to Sufi orders and bhang pakoras—and you get something approaching the desi diasporic gumbo that is Thugs from Amritsar, the debut album by newly formed UK/India rap group Pataka Boys.