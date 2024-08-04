The desi vibes of Pataka Boys

For Sudhera, now 23, making these beats was an escape from the hospital waiting rooms he was spending most of his time in those days. It was peak covid-19, and his mother was hospitalised with kidney failure. When he wasn’t dealing with the doctors and nurses, he sat down with an ageing, broken-down laptop and worked on music. In fact, some of the dialogues he samples on the record come from the movies he watched to pass the time in the hospital.