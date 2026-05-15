‘Pati Patni Aur Woh Do’ review: A curiously disengaged comedy

Prajapati is a hero in the forest and a respected by his forest department colleagues. At hime, he has a solid and progressive relationship with his TV reporter wife Aparna (Wamiqa Gabbi). But Praja’s real defining trait is a saviour complex so inflated that the screenplay never pauses to question it. He inserts himself into situations, concocts increasingly idiotic plans, and then spends the rest of the film scrambling through misunderstandings of his own making. Every crisis emerges from ego, panic, sheer stupidity or a guilt trip, yet the film continues to treat him like an essentially noble fool. Why does he even get embroiled in college friend Chanchal Kumari’s (Sara Ali Khan) emotional drama involving a casteist politician Gajraj (Tigmanshu Dhulia) and his fairly benign son.