‘Patriot’ review: Mammootty-Mohanlal film favours mind games over set pieces

It depends. What if the film fashions itself as an espionage thriller that is far away from the zip code of a Dhurandhar? What if it concerns itself with enemies within the state while trying to follow the footsteps of films like Enemy of the State? What if its central piece involves a surveillance software called Periscope that is dangerously close to Pegasus, the Israeli spyware that countries around the world including India have used to surveil journalists and activists? What if the film stages an assassination attempt that strangely mirrors the assassination of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018 in Istanbul? In the opening scenes we hear a couple of interviewees talk about how they fell victim to the spyware, one a survivor who filed a sexual harassment complaint against minister JP Sundaram (Rajeev Menon) and the other an activist arrested under UAPA Act.