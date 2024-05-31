Payal Kapadia on her Cannes sensation ‘All We Imagine as Light’
SummaryDirector Payal Kapadia on how the city of Mumbai and the idea of friendship beyond language inform ‘All We Imagine as Light’
In the short span of a week, Payal Kapadia has become a household name. All We Imagine as Light, a profound, intimate drama she’s directed, became the first Indian film to win the Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival. It follows three women of different generations, who all work at a Mumbai hospital: Prabha (Kani Kusruti), Anu (Divya Prabha) and Parvaty (Chhaya Kadam). All three are dealing with personal crises of varying degrees: Prabha is trying to decode a mysterious gift from her husband, who hasn’t contacted her in a year; Anu is navigating an interfaith relationship while fending off more “suitable" matches from her parents; and Parvaty is in danger of being evicted from her home after her husband’s death.