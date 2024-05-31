Payal Kapadia on her Cannes sensation ‘All We Imagine as Light’

Let’s talk about the colour palette of the film—blue is the dominant colour in the first half, with striking pops of red. And at some point I started noticing the purples…

PK: When you go out in Mumbai in the monsoon, you see a lot of this blue tarpaulin that everybody covers their balconies with. It was something that we kept noticing, even the most swanky building will have a blue plastic tarp and so will a very makeshift house. So this was something that we wanted to do in the film. And also magenta and purple, I think magenta especially is a colour that’s very unique to India; I see it a lot more than I see it in other countries. I really like the colour and it’s something we wanted to incorporate in the film in a big way. And the second part of the film is in Ratnagiri, which is in the Konkan area, where there is a lot of laterite red rock, which becomes the red soil. So it’s very much a part of the landscape there. And all the houses are made with laterite rocks, including Parvaty’s house. The contrast between the two spaces I thought could come out more with the colour.