Empowering new voices: The Pehel mentorship programme in Mumbai theatre

Earlier this year, during the Manch Theatre Festival in Mumbai, Sapan Saran, founding member of the theatre company Studio Tamaasha and actor Sukant Goel addressed a set of young theatre enthusiasts. They shared their journeys through the labyrinths of Mumbai’s theatre ecosystem. Though their stories were vastly different, they had one thing in common—serendipitious beginnings that led them to strong mentors. For instance, it was a chance meeting with Satyadev Dubey which led Goel to embark on a decade-long career on stage. But such instances are only few and far in between. What about avenues for regular guidance and mentorship for aspiring theatre practitioners? Should you opt for workshops or head straight to a theatre school? Or make a beeline to the auditions and learn as you go? Saran admits that in an unorganised industry, there is no set answer.

This is where the aptly-named ‘Pehel’—a structured programme for theatre beginners by Studio Tamaasha—comes in. In a city where actor training programmes can be found by the dozen, Pehel makes its intentions clear—it is not a skill development initiative but one that introduces beginners to the requirements and ecosystem of theatre in Mumbai. In fact, the posters don’t reveal the name of the director-facilitator for the batch. It is Saran’s attempt to make sure that the marketing aligns with the intention of the programme.

Spread over four days, starting on the first Monday of every month, every batch is guided by a director. The first one was held in May this year. They are a mix of experienced names like Sunil Shanbag, Saran herself, and Sukant Goel, and young makers like Vaishnavi RP, Atif Ally Dagman, and Nikhita Singh. The first part of the programme introduces participants to the history of Mumbai theatre and all the information they need to understand the system they are looking to inhabit. The second half is reserved for scene work. “We want the program to have a tangible element. Scene work is for actors, directors and playwrights. You discuss motives and characters," Saran explains, adding, “It also helps them see that there is a certain level of skill required to pursue any avenue of theatre. Plus, they do something together that helps build bonds."