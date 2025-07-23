Empowering new voices: The Pehel mentorship programme in Mumbai theatre

Earlier this year, during the Manch Theatre Festival in Mumbai, Sapan Saran, founding member of the theatre company Studio Tamaasha and actor Sukant Goel addressed a set of young theatre enthusiasts. They shared their journeys through the labyrinths of Mumbai’s theatre ecosystem. Though their stories were vastly different, they had one thing in common—serendipitious beginnings that led them to strong mentors. For instance, it was a chance meeting with Satyadev Dubey which led Goel to embark on a decade-long career on stage. But such instances are only few and far in between. What about avenues for regular guidance and mentorship for aspiring theatre practitioners? Should you opt for workshops or head straight to a theatre school? Or make a beeline to the auditions and learn as you go? Saran admits that in an unorganised industry, there is no set answer.
This is where the aptly-named ‘Pehel’—a structured programme for theatre beginners by Studio Tamaasha—comes in. In a city where actor training programmes can be found by the dozen, Pehel makes its intentions clear—it is not a skill development initiative but one that introduces beginners to the requirements and ecosystem of theatre in Mumbai. In fact, the posters don’t reveal the name of the director-facilitator for the batch. It is Saran’s attempt to make sure that the marketing aligns with the intention of the programme.
Spread over four days, starting on the first Monday of every month, every batch is guided by a director. The first one was held in May this year. They are a mix of experienced names like Sunil Shanbag, Saran herself, and Sukant Goel, and young makers like Vaishnavi RP, Atif Ally Dagman, and Nikhita Singh. The first part of the programme introduces participants to the history of Mumbai theatre and all the information they need to understand the system they are looking to inhabit. The second half is reserved for scene work. “We want the program to have a tangible element. Scene work is for actors, directors and playwrights. You discuss motives and characters," Saran explains, adding, “It also helps them see that there is a certain level of skill required to pursue any avenue of theatre. Plus, they do something together that helps build bonds."
It is also where the idea of ‘community’, which is central to theatre, finds its way. At the closing session of Pehel’s third batch in July, the floor was thrown open to participants for questions and sharing. While a few urged Saran and Studio Tamaasha to turn Pehel into a week-long programme, others spoke about looking forward to working with their peers. Members of the initial two batches were invited for the exchange as well. Their camaraderie was palpable and they spoke about watching plays together. At the end of it, participants were handed a carefully compiled resource book that lists theatre makers, groups, venues, and so much more.
“I think it starts with the resource book. It’s shared with trust and aligns you with the vision of the program. They understand that stepping into theatre is about more than individual identity," says Saran. While the programme ends in four days, the engagement doesn’t. Participants are invited to join a WhatsApp group that includes members from all batches. Here, Saran shares a list of recommended plays and other performing arts events to watch in the weeks ahead. Every month, they are also invited to watch a play together, free of cost. The last such outing was Parna Pethe’s Something Like Truth. The group had a 45-minute discussion following the show.
Training programmes for newcomers have always been central to Studio Tamaasha’s ethos. This is carried forward in Pehel. The programme is self-funded, and has only a token fee. It invites participants from diverse backgrounds. The only criteria is that they should either be new to theatre or to the city. Every batch has a minimum of five and maximum of 12 selected participants from the 25-30 applications they receive. “Consistency is key for a program like this," she says.
After six batches are completed, Pehel will take a short break to take stock of the learnings of the past few months. “We also have many ideas about adding a second stage to the programme," shares Saran. But for now, she revels in the fact that a beginner’s program has been able to foster a sense of community and add newcomers to the theatre pool in the city. There are also other rewards. “A participant told me recently that before coming to Pehel, he would leave immediately after having watched a play at Prithvi Theatre. Now, he goes with his Pehel gang and they stand there, discuss the play and meet the makers," she says.
The next round of Pehel begins on 4 August.
Prachi Sibal is a Mumbai-based culture writer.