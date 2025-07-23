Empowering new voices: The Pehel mentorship programme in Mumbai theatre

Spread over four days, starting on the first Monday of every month, every batch is guided by a director. The first one was held in May this year. They are a mix of experienced names like Sunil Shanbag, Saran herself, and Sukant Goel, and young makers like Vaishnavi RP, Atif Ally Dagman, and Nikhita Singh. The first part of the programme introduces participants to the history of Mumbai theatre and all the information they need to understand the system they are looking to inhabit. The second half is reserved for scene work. “We want the program to have a tangible element. Scene work is for actors, directors and playwrights. You discuss motives and characters," Saran explains, adding, “It also helps them see that there is a certain level of skill required to pursue any avenue of theatre. Plus, they do something together that helps build bonds."