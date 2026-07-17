A Chennai photographers collective teaches marginalised communities to capture their own realities

When award-winning photographer M. Palani Kumar speaks about photography, he rarely begins with cameras or composition. Instead, he asks, “Who tells your story?”
The lives of Dalit and marginalised communities have been photographed and documented largely by outsiders for centuries. Their labour has been the subject of exhibitions and coffee-table books, yet they rarely get to write their own stories. Kumar is trying to change that.
Over nearly a decade as a documentary photographer, Kumar has built a model to train young people from these communities to become photographers, journalists and storytellers in their own right. Through the People’s Photographers Collective (PPC), which he began informally around five years ago before registering it as a Chennai-based trust last year, cameras have found their way into villages in Ramanathapuram, fishing hamlets in Nagapattinam, sanitation workers’ colonies in Madurai, Dalit neighbourhoods in Chennai and, more recently, tribal communities in central India.
Kumar initially purchased the cameras with his savings. As the initiative grew, supporters began donating used equipment. Today, almost every camera used by the Collective is secondhand.
The outcome of his work was visible at an exhibition titled Lives Among the Palms, held at Lalit Kala Akademi in Chennai (10-16 July). It brought together photographs made over two years by seven class XII students from Sayalkudi in Ramanathapuram district. Their images document the lives of palm climbers: men high above the ground, women weaving palm leaves, children pushing water carts, drought-hit landscapes, and families whose lives continue to revolve around one of Tamil Nadu’s oldest occupations.
Kumar insists the exhibition was only the visible part of a much longer journey. “We don’t go there, conduct a workshop and leave,” he says. That philosophy shapes every workshop the Collective undertakes. The Collective comprises about 35 senior student members, six or seven of whom are trustees. Many former students now work as photographers, journalists and photography instructors. The Collective primarily works with students from class IX onwards and runs long-term courses that typically last a year to 18 months.