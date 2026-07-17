A Chennai photographers collective teaches marginalised communities to capture their own realities

Over the last year, Subagomathi has travelled to Sayalkudi two or three times every month, to review photographs and mentor students whose works now form Lives Among the Palms. The workshops, she says, were conducted free of cost. “We didn’t receive funding from any NGO. From travel expenses to everything else, we bore it ourselves. People kept asking us how much we were getting paid. When we told them we weren’t earning anything and were doing it voluntarily, they couldn’t understand why.”