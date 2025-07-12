Curate your portfolio like the Great Indian Thali
Your investments should follow the example of a balanced diet—with the right mix of stocks, bonds, gold and other instruments
Think of asset allocation like your diet. Dal chawal is an all-weather staple across India; a low-key hero that never lets you down. As a child, whenever I fell sick, my mother would cook up a comforting plate of dal chawal to ensure I stayed nourished and recovered sooner. It has remained at the core of my diet to this day. Similarly, your financial diet will also have a core portfolio. This is the dal chawal of your investments: something that has stood the test of time. Your core portfolio should ideally be built of long-term diversified funds like multicap funds, or large-cap and mid-cap index funds, or broad-based index funds. These are generally simple, timeless ideas that fit for all seasons.