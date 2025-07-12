Curate your portfolio like the Great Indian Thali

One of the most common mistakes people make while investing is to focus too much on their satellite portfolio. Many investors get distracted by the trees of which sector fund to buy or which fund in China to invest in, and sadly, lose sight of the woods. It’s a bit like going on vacation, visiting a novel restaurant, only to end up having a two-hour conversation about the kind of oil they use and never even savouring your meal! Fact remains that the oil at that one restaurant won’t affect your long-term health. But the oil you use at home? It matters a lot more because you consume it daily. The home oil is your core portfolio, which deserves the bulk of your time and attention. Once you get your core right, you won’t need to worry about the rest—but even the spiciest chutney can’t save a bad meal.