Three artists explore myth-making in a modern context

At The Personal is Mythical exhibition in New Delhi, you can see a series of canvases featuring female figures with fish heads. Each of these hybrid women is dressed up in a sari, with a dainty necklace around the throat and blooms in the hair. They seem to be in various moods of contemplation—one is holding a book, another is staring into emptiness while seated on a settee. In another work, a stark red figure is gazing upwards. For Neha Sahai, a 39-year-old artist, the fish motif becomes a symbol of feminine energy. In a way, her works—spanning oil, acrylic, gouache and ink—reject the “idealised depictions of female divinity" in favour of a feminine energy, which is imbued with gentle strength. “Fish is symbolic of feminine energy, which is all-pervasive. It has nothing to do with gender. Even men or male beings in nature can have female energy. It’s all about balance," she says.

Sahai is one of the three artists part of The Personal is Mythical show at Latitude 28, which has been curated by gallerist Bhavna Kakar and also features works by Bhajju Shyam and Viraj Khanna. The works on display complement one another in the way they connect the personal with the universal—they also have an underlying dreamlike quality about them. The title of the show itself is quite interesting. All of us have a personal history—journeys of our families, the place that we hail from and the one that we make our home in—which is visible in certain physical and cultural markers. And yet, there is a parallel journey of our internal worlds, which is intangible. It is part real and part figment of our minds. The artists are responding to this overlap between the real and imaginary.

The vibrant works of Bhajju Shyam, a master artist from the Pardhan Gond community, feature fantastical worlds, which highlight the relationship between humans and the ecology. He interprets inherited oral and visual traditions and landscapes in the modern context.

In one of the paintings, Dera Khoj, you can see how nature has asserted itself, taking over the built landscape. Animals clamber on top of huts and overgrown trees loom large. This fragile ecology rests on the broad backs of gigantic elephants. Shyam has defined his practice in past interviews as one, which combines individualism with tradition. His deeply personal vision features imagined worlds, which are rooted in ancient stories and cultural skills, but are not limited by them.

Multidisciplinary artist Viraj Khanna has always placed his works—acrylics on canvas with khakha [frame]— in the grey area between the authentic self and the way we manifest our identity to the world. In his playful assemblages, the constructed identity—influenced by consumerism and pop culture—plays out as a masquerade. These multiple layers of construction are mirrored in the way Khanna creates his khakha paintings as well. A transference of ideas, design, memories and the age-old tradition of embroidery takes place in these works as the artist uses tracing paper used in the embroidery process. “I am using the needle holes in the khakha to create marks on different surfaces by applying paint over it," he has said in earlier interviews.

View Full Image 'Solitude is Addictive', Neha Sahai

In the works of each of the artists, one can see “how private narratives, memories, and artistic vocabularies can evoke timeless, universal themes, transforming the deeply personal into the resonantly mythical," states the curatorial note. Kakar further writes that myth is not simply an ancient inheritance but a living mode of meaning-making, shaped by contemporary experience.

Sahai’s works are deeply autobiographical—her affinity with nature rooted in her childhood experiences of growing up in the jungles. Her father—now a retired Indian Forest Service officer—would get posted to areas dense with wildlife across the country. “I understand birds, fish and insects better than humans. I have seen leopards give birth to cubs. The natural world is a sacred space for me," says the artist, who is a fashion designer by training. Her many interests come together in her works—for instance, you can see design flourishes in the detailing and silhouettes of the saris. Sahai started painting with a serious intent in 2019. She turned to subjects such as insects and flowers that she knew well. “Even then, I had a deep need to convey certain emotions and I did not know how to," she says.

Around that time, she came across a folklore of selkies, a seal that takes a human form as soon as she removes her skin. A man lures her out of the ocean on the promise that she could return after seven years once she married him. But after the stipulated time, the husband refuses to return the sealskin.A man lured her out of the ocean on the promise that she could return after seven years once she married him and bore his children. But after the stipulated time, the husband refused to return the skin. “She somehow found it and returned to the ocean. But before doing so, she told the story to her son. Everyday, then on, the son would go to the beach and sing to his mother. Having been raised in the jungle, I feel the same longing to return where I belong. But on some days I feel that the society has hidden my skin so that I can’t go back," elaborates Sahai. So, her paintings become songs of this longing—reminders to herself of a world that she has such close affinity with. “So, you have female figures in the surrealist paintings wearing saris and earrings, holding books, having chai. That is who I am," she adds.

On view till 18 August at Latitude 28, New Delhi, 11 am to 7 pm.