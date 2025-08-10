Three artists explore myth-making in a modern context
In ‘The Personal is Mythical’, three artists connect the personal and the universal, the real and the imaginary
At The Personal is Mythical exhibition in New Delhi, you can see a series of canvases featuring female figures with fish heads. Each of these hybrid women is dressed up in a sari, with a dainty necklace around the throat and blooms in the hair. They seem to be in various moods of contemplation—one is holding a book, another is staring into emptiness while seated on a settee. In another work, a stark red figure is gazing upwards. For Neha Sahai, a 39-year-old artist, the fish motif becomes a symbol of feminine energy. In a way, her works—spanning oil, acrylic, gouache and ink—reject the “idealised depictions of female divinity" in favour of a feminine energy, which is imbued with gentle strength. “Fish is symbolic of feminine energy, which is all-pervasive. It has nothing to do with gender. Even men or male beings in nature can have female energy. It’s all about balance," she says.
Sahai is one of the three artists part of The Personal is Mythical show at Latitude 28, which has been curated by gallerist Bhavna Kakar and also features works by Bhajju Shyam and Viraj Khanna. The works on display complement one another in the way they connect the personal with the universal—they also have an underlying dreamlike quality about them. The title of the show itself is quite interesting. All of us have a personal history—journeys of our families, the place that we hail from and the one that we make our home in—which is visible in certain physical and cultural markers. And yet, there is a parallel journey of our internal worlds, which is intangible. It is part real and part figment of our minds. The artists are responding to this overlap between the real and imaginary.
The vibrant works of Bhajju Shyam, a master artist from the Pardhan Gond community, feature fantastical worlds, which highlight the relationship between humans and the ecology. He interprets inherited oral and visual traditions and landscapes in the modern context.