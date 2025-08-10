Three artists explore myth-making in a modern context

Around that time, she came across a folklore of selkies, a seal that takes a human form as soon as she removes her skin. A man lures her out of the ocean on the promise that she could return after seven years once she married him. But after the stipulated time, the husband refuses to return the sealskin.A man lured her out of the ocean on the promise that she could return after seven years once she married him and bore his children. But after the stipulated time, the husband refused to return the skin. “She somehow found it and returned to the ocean. But before doing so, she told the story to her son. Everyday, then on, the son would go to the beach and sing to his mother. Having been raised in the jungle, I feel the same longing to return where I belong. But on some days I feel that the society has hidden my skin so that I can’t go back," elaborates Sahai. So, her paintings become songs of this longing—reminders to herself of a world that she has such close affinity with. “So, you have female figures in the surrealist paintings wearing saris and earrings, holding books, having chai. That is who I am," she adds.