What to watch this week: Borderlands, Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba and more

Matt Damon plays an ageing thief ‘The Instigators’, Blake Lively stars in a film adaptation of romance novel ‘It Ends With Us’ and other titles to watch this weekend

Team Lounge
Published9 Aug 2024, 02:00 PM IST
A still from 'It Ends With Us'.
A still from ’It Ends With Us’.

Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba

A sequel to 2022’s Haseen Dilruba, this dark romance sees the return of Rani (Taapsee Pannu) and Rishu (Vikrant Massey). As with the first film, there’s a third player – a compounder named Abhimanyu (Sunny Kaushal), who falls for Rani. Jimmy Shergill also joins the franchise as a persistent inspector who has personal reasons to put the couple behind bars. Written by Kanika Dhillon and directed by Jayprad Desai. (Netflix)

The Instigators

Rory (Matt Damon) and Cobby (Casey Affleck) are two ageing thieves who attempt an ambitious robbery. It goes wrong and soon they’re on the run – with Rory’s therapist (Hong Chau) as their hostage. This heist comedy has a tasty supporting cast: Michael Stuhlbarg, Paul Walter Hauser, Ving Rhames, Alfred Molina, Toby Jones and Ron Perlman. Directed by Doug Limam (Edge of Tomorrow). (Apple TV+)

Also read: ‘Ulajh’ review: A competent but unremarkable spy thriller

It Ends With Us

It Ends With Us was a wildly successful 2016 romance novel by Colleen Hoover, with over one million copies sold. It told the story of Lily, who’s estranged from her parents because of her father’s physical abuse of her mother, and who faces similar problems in her own relationship with Ryle. The film adaptation stars Blake Lively as Lily and Justin Baldoni as Ryle, and is directed by Baldoni. (In theatres)

Borderlands

This rowdy action comedy is adapted from a sci-fi video game series of the same name. Cate Blanchett plays Lilith, an outlaw who, with the help of a team of misfits, must find the missing daughter of the most powerful man in the universe. Co-starring Kevin Hart, Edgar Ramírez, Ariana Greenblatt, Florian Munteanu, Gina Gershon, Jamie Lee Curtis and Jack Black as the voice of the robot Claptrap. Directed by Eli Roth (Cabin Fever). (In theatres)

Also read: This show celebrates spaces of creativity and kinship among artists

 

 

 

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:9 Aug 2024, 02:00 PM IST
HomeLoungeArt And CultureWhat to watch this week: Borderlands, Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba and more

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    330.20
    02:03 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    7.5 (2.32%)

    Tata Steel

    152.30
    02:03 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    1.8 (1.2%)

    Bharat Electronics

    302.10
    02:03 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    3.8 (1.27%)

    Tata Power

    417.70
    02:03 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    -0.3 (-0.07%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    NBCC India

    183.30
    02:01 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    14.4 (8.53%)

    Godfrey Phillips India

    4,400.05
    01:59 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    271.4 (6.57%)

    Macrotech Developers

    1,262.25
    02:01 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    74.3 (6.25%)

    Cholamandalam Financial Holdings

    1,559.35
    02:01 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    86.1 (5.84%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,451.0062.00
      Chennai
      71,212.001,237.00
      Delhi
      70,312.00-628.00
      Kolkata
      70,589.00-282.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.11
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Lounge

      More From Popular in Lounge
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue