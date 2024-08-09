What to watch this week: Borderlands, Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba and more

Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba A sequel to 2022’s Haseen Dilruba, this dark romance sees the return of Rani (Taapsee Pannu) and Rishu (Vikrant Massey). As with the first film, there’s a third player – a compounder named Abhimanyu (Sunny Kaushal), who falls for Rani. Jimmy Shergill also joins the franchise as a persistent inspector who has personal reasons to put the couple behind bars. Written by Kanika Dhillon and directed by Jayprad Desai. (Netflix)

The Instigators Rory (Matt Damon) and Cobby (Casey Affleck) are two ageing thieves who attempt an ambitious robbery. It goes wrong and soon they’re on the run – with Rory’s therapist (Hong Chau) as their hostage. This heist comedy has a tasty supporting cast: Michael Stuhlbarg, Paul Walter Hauser, Ving Rhames, Alfred Molina, Toby Jones and Ron Perlman. Directed by Doug Limam (Edge of Tomorrow). (Apple TV+)

Also read: ‘Ulajh’ review: A competent but unremarkable spy thriller It Ends With Us It Ends With Us was a wildly successful 2016 romance novel by Colleen Hoover, with over one million copies sold. It told the story of Lily, who’s estranged from her parents because of her father’s physical abuse of her mother, and who faces similar problems in her own relationship with Ryle. The film adaptation stars Blake Lively as Lily and Justin Baldoni as Ryle, and is directed by Baldoni. (In theatres)

Borderlands This rowdy action comedy is adapted from a sci-fi video game series of the same name. Cate Blanchett plays Lilith, an outlaw who, with the help of a team of misfits, must find the missing daughter of the most powerful man in the universe. Co-starring Kevin Hart, Edgar Ramírez, Ariana Greenblatt, Florian Munteanu, Gina Gershon, Jamie Lee Curtis and Jack Black as the voice of the robot Claptrap. Directed by Eli Roth (Cabin Fever). (In theatres)