Peeping into Mumbai's local trains: A unique photo-zine experience

In the recently-published photo-zine, Snoops on a Train, you feel like a fly on the wall in a typical Mumbai local train compartment. Bursting at the seams, the commuters become a part of the mass of humanity that enters this 12-rake sardine can daily. Some look out, others engage in small talk, while some read papers or remain glued to their phones—but each has one eye trained on someone else’s conversation/phone/reading material. “Everyone must obey the unwritten law of sharing till their arrival at their destination unglues them… . Observe any reader closely, and you will see that someone is peering into his business. The snooper’s interest depends on the nature of content held between the host’s loosely closed fists," writes photographer Ritesh Uttamchandani in the introduction to his self-published zine.

This is his latest publication after books such as The Red Cat and Other Stories and Where are You. As you flip through the images—all featuring male commuters—you feel like a snoop yourself, watching this charade of stolen glances and obvious intrusions unfurl in a train compartment. “I could only shoot in the gents compartment. This is also a study of the average Indian male and the misery of the work force that flows daily north to south and back," adds Uttamchandani. The reader becomes a silent spectator to this blurring of lines between the public and the private.

This “chronicle of a quirky sub-culture of shared reading" features photos shot 2012 onwards. Uttamchandani has experimented with the format of the zine by underpinning the structure and sequencing. He has stacked together the photos to create new images. So, if one part of the image is printed on page 2, another part of it is on page 36.

