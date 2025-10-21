Peeping into Mumbai's local trains: A unique photo-zine experience

This was not the format that he had initially envisioned. While making the dummy in 2021, he put all the images in linear sequence. However, by the second or third spread, he was thoroughly bored of it. So, he opened up the stapled dummy and placed the images differently. “I started stacking them on top of one another and then folded the spreads. That’s how different parts of the images appear on different pages. This going back and forth between the pages plays into the concept of peeping. New scenarios and fleeting relationships open up," says Uttamchandani, who divides his time between Liverpool and Mumbai. It might be considered unconventional by purist standards—this breaking of the image—but the photo-artist wanted to challenge the form.