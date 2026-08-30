Seamus Murphy's Poetic Realism: capturing images of joy and resilience From Kolkata to Kabul

In places like Syria or Gaza, the relationship of people with the camera is complicated. It is not often their choice to become a part of a period’s visual culture or be perceived through an outsider’s viewfinder. How do documentary imagemakers then recognise and respect the agency of the people they set out to photograph? Murphy cites observations from his trips to Syria, 2007 onwards. “Each time that I went to Syria, people told me that they wanted the world to know what was going on in the country. They wanted their stories told,” he says. As a documentarian, Murphy doesn’t choose the narratives—he doesn’t decide which story merits to be told over the other. His agency lies elsewhere in deciding the kind of camera, angle and lens to choose. “All I am trying to do is to capture what is really happening and put it out there. That’s why I don’t like to interrupt people as they go about their daily lives. Images emerge from those everyday moments, and I just happen to be delivering those visual messages,” he says.