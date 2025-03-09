Pickle Factory Season 5: Using dance to create spaces for collective healing

Each year, the Pickle Factory Dance Foundation—an artist-led not-for-profit in Kolkata— creates homes for dance in repurposed spaces. This annual event celebrates its fifth season this year. Titled ‘Holding Space’, it is a call to action and “an invitation to revisit what we stand for through the spaces we imagine, birth and experience together," stated the curatorial note. These spaces are both symbolic and literal in terms of physical areas, realms of hope and faith, plural and inclusive spaces, and more. The edition, which has been held in three schedules between February and March, across cities culminates today at the Alipore Museum, Kolkata, with the performance, ‘Shaiva Koothu’, a work that pushes the boundaries of Koodiyattam using a Tamizh text.

According to Vikram Iyenger, a Kolkata-based choreographer, curator, arts researcher and founder-director of the Pickle Factory Dance Foundation, believes that the annual event transforms unusual venues into performance spaces. This year, the team has worked mainly in the Alipore Museum, and the venue area has included a cosy community hub with little nooks to read books from the library, draw, paint, have conversations and just relax. The overarching idea of ‘Holding Space’—through performances such as ‘Can You Read my Body’ by tanzbar_bremen about the presence and absence of different bodies in space touching upon the topic of belonging performed by dancers with and without disabilities—has been to create areas of collective nurture and healing.

“Such spaces are fragile and vulnerable, in constant need of protection… . In a scenario where we are constantly being asked to be faster, higher, stronger, better—often to the detriment of ourselves, our societies, our ecologies, and our planet—Pickle Factory Season 5 suggests we pause and hold space with and for each other, and the world we can actually grow into. With gentleness, with grace, with generosity, with gusto," states the note. In an interview with Lounge, Iyengar discusses learnings from past editions, what kind of spaces that we need to persistently re-create, nurture and hold on to, and more. Edited excerpts:

How does ‘Holding Space’ look at the idea of 'spaces of solidarity and inclusiveness' both literally and metaphorically?

The curatorial idea of holding space emerged both from the artists and performances we were programming, and the uncertain times we are going through. Especially in the arts sector in India, the levels of precarity currently are extremely high. The only way to survive and push through is to forge solidarities across the social sector, of which the arts is a vital component. The season does that quite literally, bringing together partners who work in performing and visual arts, literature, education, media, therapy and counselling, gender issues, disability and more. Along with this we have the participation of cultural houses, venues and corporate bodies. So the demographics we have brought together to collectively support this season is very diverse and inclusive.

The themes of the various performances explore different ideas ranging from media manipulation, agency, grief and loss to femininity, architecture of the body, access to the arts, and more. Conceptually, we grouped the programming under three weeks themed power, people, and magic. Because when power and people come together, magic happens.