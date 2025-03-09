Pickle Factory Season 5: Using dance to create spaces for collective healing

‘Shoot the Cameraman’ by AWA | As We Are from Luxembourg choreographs two live camera persons into the piece along with two dancers. What the cameras capture is simultaneously transmitted live onto the projection screen behind the performers, offering the audience a permanent double reading of what is happening—what they see unfolding on stage, and the view that the camera chooses to show them on screen. Confronted with these multiple perspectives, which become more and more layered and more and more disturbing, the audience is forced to consider what they understand as truth and what they understand as fabrication. Can anyone ever have the whole picture? And how do these images of truth we are fed manipulate our imaginations and attitudes.