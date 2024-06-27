The top 10 Pixar movies

Once upon a time, a Pixar film used to be an event. One sight of that hopping table lamp at the start of a film and audiences were filled with hope and childlike wonder. It has, however, been a while since a Pixar film has felt special. That changes now, with Inside Out 2 , a magical film about anxiety and embarrassment and ennui, and all the little bits and bobs that shape our personalities. With that film currently in theatres, here’s my ranking of the very best Pixar movies, all of which are streaming on Disney+ Hotstar:

10. Ratatouille

Brad Bird’s Ratatouille, about a rat called Remy who wants to be a gourmet chef, is an inspirational tale of culinary passion and artistic ambition. The film’s subtext about creativity, criticism and self-acceptance is elegantly woven into the narrative. However, since the best thing about a great meal is the ability to pick at what wasn’t so great, Ratatouille could have been less generous with the slapstick shenanigans. It does, however, feature one of the most memorable on-screen critics of all time, Anton Ego, who speaks about the importance of championing unlikely triumphs.

9. Monsters Inc.

Directed by Pete Docter, Monsters Inc. opens the closet door to a world where childhood fears are harvested for energy, only to be turned on its head by the discovery of laughter’s power. The dynamic duo, Sulley and Mike, humanize the monstrous and deliver a heartwarming tale of friendship and bravery. The film’s subtext of fear as a commodity and its critique of corporate culture are clever, yet its straightforward narrative places it just shy of Pixar’s more complex masterpieces.

8. Up

I know, I know. That opening montage about a young boy discovering love and adventure only to turn into a crotchety man growing old by himself is one of the most heartbreaking sequences in all animation. It is a wordless tour de force. Is it any wonder, then, that Pete Docter’s beloved film loses me when the dogs start talking? The film goes from something truly special to something merely entertaining — and while that is nothing to sneeze at — it should have been more.

7. Finding Nemo

An underwater odyssey that combines stunning visuals with a heartfelt tale of parental love and independence, Andrew Stanton’s Finding Nemo remains a visual and emotional feast. Marlin’s relentless quest to find his son, complemented by the unforgettable Dory, speaks to themes of trust, courage, and letting go. While it brims with colourful characters and breathtaking underwater scenes, its relative lack of narrative intricacy keeps it at number seven.

6. Inside Out 2

Following in the emotive footsteps of its predecessor, Kelsey Mann’s Inside Out 2 dives deeper into the tumultuous terrain of adolescence. Introducing new characters and expanding the emotional spectrum, the film navigates the complex landscape of growing up with nuance and empathy. Though it doesn’t match the groundbreaking impact of the original, its ambitious portrayal of teenage angst and identity issues solidifies its place on this list.

5. Toy Story 3

I may never have cried harder inside a movie theatre. The third installment of the iconic franchise Toy Story 3, directed by Lee Unkrich, delivers a poignant and fitting conclusion to the saga — do lets pretend the fourth film doesn’t exist. The characters confront existential dilemmas, culminating in a climactic scene that is both harrowing and cathartic. Themes of change, growth, and letting go are handled with maturity and depth. Its ability to evoke profound emotions through familiar faces and a narrative of closure is quite remarkable.

4. The Incredibles

A family of superheroes dealing with everyday struggles and societal pressures, Brad Bird’s The Incredibles is a genre-defying blend of action, humor, and heartfelt drama. The Parr family’s adventures are as much about personal identity and family dynamics as they are about superhuman feats — and about the redundancy of capes in superhero costumes. The film’s ambition lies in its seamless integration of the extraordinary with the ordinary, making it a standout for its sophisticated themes and exhilarating action sequences.

3. Toy Story

The film that started it all, John Lasseter’s Toy Story is a pioneering achievement in animation and storytelling. Cowboy toy Woody and space-themed action figure Buzz Lightyear’s journey from rivals to friends is a timeless tale of loyalty, change, and acceptance. The subtext of obsolescence and fear of being replaced resonates universally, while its historical significance in animation history cements its position at number three. Its foundational role in Pixar’s legacy cannot be overstated, though later films build on its innovative spirit.

2. Inside Out

Pete Docter’s Inside Out is an audacious exploration of the human psyche, turning abstract emotions into tangible characters. Joy, Sadness, and their companions navigate the inner world of a young girl, capturing the complexity of growing up with remarkable clarity. The film’s ambition to depict the intricacies of emotional balance and mental health is both enlightening and moving. Its innovative concept and emotional depth showcase Pixar at its most intellectually and emotionally ambitious.

1. Wall-E

At the pinnacle of Pixar’s oeuvre stands Andrew Stanton’s Wall-E, a silent-film-inspired sci-fi romance that speaks volumes without words. The titular character’s lonely existence and quest for love in a desolate world reflect profound themes of environmental decay and hope for renewal. Wall-E’s expressive eyes and poignant silence make him one of Pixar’s most compelling characters. The film’s blend of visual poetry, humanism, and a cautionary tale about our future secures its place as the best of the best. Wall-E is a testament to the heights animation can reach, merging subtext and spectacle with unparalleled finesse.

Thank you, Pixar. Long may that table lamp shine.

Streaming Tip Of The Week:

Those seeking emotional depth and maturity in animated films need look no further than Netflix, which features a showcase of some of the very finest Studio Ghibli films including Howl’s Moving Castle, Princess Mononoke, Spirited Away, My Neighbour Totoro and Kiki’s Delivery Service.