The top 10 Pixar movies

Once upon a time, a Pixar film used to be an event. One sight of that hopping table lamp at the start of a film and audiences were filled with hope and childlike wonder. It has, however, been a while since a Pixar film has felt special. That changes now, with Inside Out 2, a magical film about anxiety and embarrassment and ennui, and all the little bits and bobs that shape our personalities. With that film currently in theatres, here’s my ranking of the very best Pixar movies, all of which are streaming on Disney+ Hotstar: