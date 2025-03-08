Planner: 5 events to enjoy some serious culture

SLUMBER OR SILENCE? Delhi-based Pristine Contemporary gallery is presenting In the Land of Dreams, a solo exhibition by Iranian artist Ebrahim Barfarazi. A set of 18 canvases feature people in different stages of sleep. The artist uses this slumber as a metaphor for people’s silence as the world around spirals into disorder. In the artist note, Barfarazi says the works are a commentary on the condition of human consciousness. “My hope is that these works serve as a mirror, one that urges us to wake up before it’s too late,” he states. This is in sync with the artist’s overall practice of showing intensive, symbolic and introspective work. At Pristine Contemporary, New Delhi, till 10 April, 10.30am-6pm (Monday to Friday).

A wooden installation by artist-architect Martand Khosla.

THE IDEA OF SPACE Artist-architect Martand Khosla is presenting his first exhibition in Mumbai, titled Escape Velocity at Nature Morte. Through sculptures and dimensional drawings, Khosla challenges perceptions of space, material and movement. According to an exhibition note, Khosla’s works challenge us to look at how structures might be at once gravity-bound and simultaneously liberated from it. He works with diverse materials such as wood and metal, but removes them from their actual function through processes such as bending, cutting and burning. At Nature Morte, Mumbai, till 12 April , 11am-7 pm (closed on Sunday).

A painting by Thota Vaikuntam on display at the ’Vocabulary of Vision’ exhibition.

MASTERS MEET NEW VOICES To mark its physical debut, Black Cube Gallery is presenting Vocabulary of Vision, an exhibition that brings together nine modern masters, including Himmat Shah, Jogen Chowdhury and Krishen Khanna, alongside 16 contemporary voices such as Arijoy Bhattacharya, Valay Shende, and Yashika Sugandh. The show is curated by Sanya Malik. At Black Cube Gallery, Hauz Khas, Delhi, till 23 March, 11am-7pm. For details, visit www.blackcube.in.

The vegetarian set menu that’s part of ’A Tribute to Midnight Diner: Tokyo Stories’.

A TASTE OF TOKYO Inspired by the beloved Japanese series, Midnight Diner: Tokyo Stories, Bento Bento's culinary pop-up, A Tribute to Midnight Diner: Tokyo Stories, will offer comfort dishes, including Umeboshi Onigiri (a traditional rice ball filled with pickled plum, balancing tartness and umami), Corn Dog (a Japanese take on the classic, featuring a crispy, golden-brown batter), Fried Octopus Wieners (sausages carved into octopus shapes and deep-fried), Tanmen (vegetarian Ramen), Oyakodon (a rice bowl dish with simmered chicken, egg, and onions in a savory dashi sauce), and Egg Tofu. At Bento Bento, Indiranagar, till 8 March, 7pm-1am.

Actors from Sanchari Theatre at rehearsals for Chiguru theatre festival

FRESH NARRATIVES Prestige Centre for Performing Arts (PCPA) is hosting Chiguru, a brand-new festival celebrating original work in Kannada theatre. Chiguru, meaning ‘fresh growth’ in Kannada, aims to be a platform for fresh narratives and creative storytelling, and the debut edition curated by Prakash Belawadi, features six original productions by prominent theatre groups from Bengaluru including CFD (Centre for Film and Drama), Sanchaya, Jangama Collective, Sanchari Theatre, VASP Theatre and BTC (Bangalore Theatre Collective). At Prestige Centre for Performing Arts (PCPA), Konanakunte, Bengaluru, 7– 9th & 14th – 16th March, 3.30 & 7.30pm. Tickets on BookMyShow.