Weekly planner: 6 events to double the fun

From a hip-hop music festival to an art show by an eminent artist and horror films that will give you chills, here are 6 events that you don't want to miss

Music of the gully Gully Fest, a hip-hop music festival, is set to take off in Mumbai. Spearheaded by multi-platinum hip-hop musician DIVINE aka Vivian Fernandes, the edition promises to be a celebration of India’s hiphop scene that’s grown from the streets into mainstream pop culture. With its tagline of “Hiphop mere gully mein", the festival brings established artistes and emerging talent together. Its headliners are international hiphop icon Pusha T, along with DIVINE. Joining them is a roster of Indian talent, including Gully Gang All Stars, Prabh Deep, Lisa Mishra, Sambata, Bombay Bassment, Reble, DJ Kan-i and Beatraw x D-Cypher. At Nesco Center, Goregaon, Mumbai, 26-27 October, 2pm onwards. Tickets on Insider. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A still from Nosferatu

A big dose of horror Get ready for an eerie experience as Goethe-Institut/Max Mueller Bhavan, Bengaluru, is screening Nosferatu: A Symphony Of Horror. Directed by filmmaker F.W. Murnau in 1922, the classic silent horror film is an unauthorised adaptation of Bram Stoker’s novel Dracula. Considered a masterpiece of German Expressionist cinema, the movie is celebrated for its use of shadows, distorted landscapes and nightmarish imagery. Actor Max Schreck’s portrayal of Count Orlok is considered one of the most iconic depictions of a vampire in cinema. At Goethe-Institut/Max Mueller Bhavan, Bengaluru, 27 October, 4:30pm. Entry free. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sakti Burman, Horse Rider, bas relief sculpture, brass, 25'' x 25.5'', 2023

The sculptures tell a tale The exhibition, Transfigurations, at gallery Art Musings features bas relief sculptures in brass by eminent artist Sakti Burman. In the show catalogue essay, cultural theorist and art historian Ranjit Hoskote, says Burman’s sculptures “... reminds us of the tableaux of classical sculpture as featured on the grand doors and elevations of churches, the friezes of public buildings and the exteriors of temple complexes." At Art Musings, Admiralty Bldg, Colaba Cross Lane, till 20 November, 11am-6.30pm (Sundays closed). For details, visit Artmusings.net.

A still from the Hindi horror film, Purana Mandir

‘Desi’ horror show If Indian horror movies are up your alley, you don't want to miss ‘A Night of Fright 2’. This event will be celebrating the India premiere of the cult Bollywood horror film Purana Mandir by Ramsay Brothers in full HD 2K glory after 40 years of its first release in 1984. There will also be a special short films section, featuring four films, including Batshit Crazy, Giallo, Bubbles and Demons. At Suchitra Cinema and Cultural Academy, Banashankari, Bengaluru, 26 October, 4pm. For details, visit Bollywoodcrypt.myinstamojo.com.

Shop, eat and vibe to good music at the Ekatva Festival.

A happy Diwali mela Enjoy shopping, food, infotainment and live music at the Ekatva Festival 2024. Over 50 stalls by homegrown brands are participating. There will also be a stand up comic performance by Gurpreet Dhariwal, and music performances by Ishan Krishnan, Danny Ke Dose and Akshita Mengi. At Sunder Nursery Gardens, Nizamuddin, Delhi, 27 October, 10am-9pm. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the menu at the Bengali food festival at Sheraton Grand Bund Garden Hotel, Pune.

Bengal on a platter To celebrate the festive season, Sheraton Grand Bund Garden Hotel is hosting a food festival of Bengali dishes. On the menu are traditional staples like various saags paired with Bori (fried lentil drops), Biuli (urad) dal, Mochar Ghonto (a dry dish made with banana flower), classic fish soup, fish egg fritters, Murg Shorba with pumpkin, Chingri Malaikari, Kosha Mangsho, Chicken Rezala, Basanti Pulao and Sorshe Maach. At Feast, Sheraton Grand Pune Bund Garden Hotel, Sangamvadi, Pune, till 26 October for lunch/dinner. For details, call 8837826247.

