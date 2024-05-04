5 events to beat the heat this week
An art show on design activism, an orchestra of snake charmers, a summer theatre camp for kids, a new menu of summer brews and a Karnataka food festival makes this week too cool for school
Design activism
Gallery 47-A is presenting a new show that looks at the power of design activism to reignite crucial dialogues. Curated by Bengal-based designer Swarup Dutta, the exhibition, titled Gandi Baat, features ideas by the likes of Abhishek Ray, Meenakshi Sengupta, Shohini Sengupta and Tulu Sarkar. “Amidst the noise of social media and the Internet, the importance of engaging with political issues has never been more apparent. It is within this context that Gandi Baat takes shape; a project born from discussions with creative minds across various fields," writes Dutta in his curatorial note. At 47-A, Kotachi Wadi, Mumbai, from 4 May to 2 June, 11am-7 pm (closed on Monday).