5 events to beat the heat this week

Design activism Gallery 47-A is presenting a new show that looks at the power of design activism to reignite crucial dialogues. Curated by Bengal-based designer Swarup Dutta, the exhibition, titled Gandi Baat , features ideas by the likes of Abhishek Ray, Meenakshi Sengupta, Shohini Sengupta and Tulu Sarkar. “Amidst the noise of social media and the Internet, the importance of engaging with political issues has never been more apparent. It is within this context that Gandi Baat takes shape; a project born from discussions with creative minds across various fields," writes Dutta in his curatorial note. At 47-A, Kotachi Wadi, Mumbai, from 4 May to 2 June, 11am-7 pm (closed on Monday).

View Full Image Maverick & Farmer's new drink 'Classic' features flavours of an 18-hour cold brew and tender coconut water with no added sugar.

Cold brews

As temperatures rise across the country, chefs and mixologists are working on new quenchers for the summer. Maverick & Farmer in Bengaluru has brought together summer favourites—coconut water, seasonal fruits and coffee—in their new cold brew offerings. They have created four distinct drinks around these ingredients. “Classic" features clean flavours of an 18-hour cold brew and tender coconut water with no added sugar. “Melonnaire" is a musk melon-infused cold brew; “Floral" is a tender coconut water cold brew made with the famous Chunnilal sherbet from Bikaner. Available at Maverick & Farmer, Ulsoor and Koramangala, Bengaluru, 8.30am-10pm.

View Full Image A still from a performance of A 100 Charmers.

An orchestra of snake charmers

Roysten Abel’s magnum opus, A 100 Charmers, comes to Bengaluru this weekend. The concert, conceptualized and directed by Abel, brings together 100 traditional snake charmers in a large-scale orchestra of beens (Indian pipes). The enthralling hour-long concert will see the ensemble present a wide variety of musical genres ranging from the community’s restored traditional tunes to Scottish bagpipe melodies to Bollywood tunes. The unique concert is being presented by Bhoomija in association with Jaaga. At Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Bengaluru, on 4 May, at 5pm and 8pm. Tickets on Bookmyshow.

View Full Image Act at MAP is a summer theatre camp for 10 to 14-year-old kids.

Catch the theatre bug

Summer means summer workshops for kids. And ACT at MAP, a summer camp by Museum of Art and Photography in Bengaluru is designed to be a great blend of creativity and imagination. Conceived for budding thespians aged 10 to 14, this immersive five-day experience offers a unique blend of exploration, and performance against the MAP backdrop. Led by city-based theatre practitioner Lekha Naidu, this workshop isn’t just about learning lines and striking poses; it’s a journey of self-discovery and artistic expression. In this five-day camp, participants will delve into the depths of the museum and draw inspiration from the art and artefacts. Through engaging activities and group interactions, they’ll hone critical thinking, imagination, and emotional intelligence while fostering teamwork and communication skills. At MAP Bengaluru, from 6-10 May, 11am- 4pm. Fees for the workshop is Rs.1000 per head For details and registration, visit map-india.org/map-events/act-at-map/

View Full Image Home chefs preparing Kodagu dishes at the food festival.

Home-cooked flavours of Karnataka

Indian heritage brand MTR continues its celebrations for completing 100-years this year in a delicious way. The brand is currently hosting the 3rd edition of its annual food festival – MTR Karunadu Swada. Spearheaded by MTR’s cuisine centre of excellence, the festival is bigger this year and features over 50 home chefs showcasing more than 100 dishes from six regions of Karnataka, namely Uttara Karnataka, Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada, Kalyana Karnataka, Udupi and Hale Mysuru. This 2-day food fiesta hopes to take visitors on a gustatory journey through the state's culinary legacy. At Jayamahal Palace Convention Centre, Jayamahal Palace, 4-5 May, 12pm onwards. Tickets, priced Rs. 299 for kids and Rs. 599 for adults, on Bookmyshow.

