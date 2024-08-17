5 zingy events to enjoy the long weekend

With holidays making the forthcoming weeks sweet, here are events you want to check out including an exhibition of Indian shadow puppetry forms and musician Kamakshi Khanna's tour

Creative Practices The Serendipity Arts Foundation showcases an open studio with works by five artists and one writer from a three-month Delhi residency. This is the seventh edition of this annual programme by the foundation to support creative practitioners with space and resources to help further their practice on new projects. The works on showcase span visual arts, lens-based and new media practices, text, performance and other mediums. Featured projects include Adheep Das’ It mostly feels families and Sanghamitra Deb’s multimedia installation, That which is left behind after exorcisms. At Serendipity Arts Foundation, Chetna Marg, Defence Colony, Delhi, till 23 August, 11am-6pm. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply Art by Chandan Bez Baruah on display at the Elsewhere in Northeast India exhibition

Evoking Assam Artist Chandan Bez Baruah creates woodcuts on medium-density wood fibre, capturing Assam’s countryside with photograph-like detail. His latest works are at the exhibition, Elsewhere in Northeast India, curated by Waswo X Waswo and presented by Latitude 28. Bez Baruah’s work explores Assam’s beauty, complex history, and culture. This new series marks the artist’s growth, with refined skills and powerful visualisations that engage with social and aesthetic issues. At Shridharani Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, New Delhi, till 20 August and then at Latitude 28, Lado Sarai, from 25 August-20 September, 10.30am-7 pm (Monday to Saturday). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Promotional poster of Kathak dance-drama, 'Aneka: Identities Dancing Within'

A mind that dances Kathak dance-drama, Aneka: Identities Dancing Within, brings to life the story of a courtesan, named Anekā, with dissociative identity disorder. Set in the Mughal era, the show follows Anekā as she struggles to remain her “true" self and battles with her different personalities. The production, choreographed, conceptualised and curated by students of Gurukul Studios, raises awareness about mental health while exploring themes of self-doubt, patriarchy, love and social support. At Godrej Dance Theatre, National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA), NCPA Marg, Nariman Point, on 20 August, 7pm-9pm. For details, visit ncpamumbai.com.

A leather puppet of Ravana as used in Tolu Bommalatta

Where shadows tell a tale Public trust Mati (or Management of Art Treasures of India) is presenting, Chhaya: The Shadow of Leather Puppets and Storytelling, an exhibition that explores the rich cultural heritage of shadow puppetry, a folk theatrical form. The exhibition highlights traditional techniques and the cultural narratives depicted through leather puppets. While Andhra Pradesh’s Tolu Bommalatta theatre tradition uses puppets with several joints, creating colourful shadows owing to their transparency, Todale Gombeyetta of Karnataka employs transparent shadow puppet figures. Both tell stories related to mythology and nature. At Mati, 1 Basement, Hauz Khas Village, Deer Park, till 25 August, 10.30am-7.30pm.

Heartbreak 2020 is indie musician Kamakshi Khanna's new EP

Songs for a broken heart Independent singer-songwriter Kamakshi Khanna known for indie hits like Qareeb and Duur is embarking on the much-awaited ‘Heartbreak 2020’ India Tour to promote her latest EP of the same name. Get ready to soak up a performance that will have you getting ‘into the feels’ and leave you feeling seen and understood. At Fandom at Gilly's Redefined, Bengaluru, on 23 August, 8pm onwards; at The Piano Man New Delhi (Eldeco Centre), on 24 August, 8pm; at Townsend - Bar & Kitchen, Jaipur, on 25 August, 8pm; at antiSOCIAL, Lower Parel, Mumbai, on 28 August 28, 8pm; at Barefoot Goa : Cafe-Bar-Gigs-Workspace, Goa, on 30 August, 8pm. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: A heritage site steps into the future

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}