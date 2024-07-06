5 events that make this week truly delectable

Classic yet modern Restobar Sly Granny has unveiled a new menu at its Delhi outpost. The selection of dishes, put together by chef Anubhav Moza, serves European classics with contemporary flourishes. Some of the highlights include shish tawook broccoli, Greek vegetable medley and candied pumpkin, and spiced pumpkin steak and a creamy tahini, among other dishes. Those who like seafood can opt for the herb-crusted salmon served with crème fraîche, pan-tossed vegetables and a beurre blanc sauce. Round off your meal with a classic tiramisu made with mascarpone-soaked sponge. At Sly Granny, Khan Market, New Delhi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A brick bearing names of the people who lost their lives in the Israel-Hamas conflict on display at 'The Future Will Remember' exhibition.

Recording the present A new show will open this weekend at Method Kala Ghoda in Mumbai. Titled, The Future Will Remember, the exhibition is by American artist-activist Alexis Rose, who lives in Oaxaca, Mexico, and works in conservation ecology and transformative justice. On the upper level of the gallery, Rose is presenting three tapestries with over 800 gofundme campaign QR codes that represent individuals and families in Gaza, seeking funds to survive or escape to safety. Bricks engraved with names of those who lost their lives in the Israel-Hamas conflict will also be on display. The exhibition will be on view from 7 July-12 August at Method Kala Ghoda, Mumbai, 11am-8pm (closed on Monday and Tuesday).

Suleman Khilji, Mnemonic Spaces (Regent's Park), 2024, Oil and pigments on linen.

Real life on canvas Suleman Aqeel Khilji is presenting Parallel, a series of paintings that draw inspiration from real life, films, social media and historic records like old photographs. The subjects of his paintings “once came from the streets of his hometown Quetta or from Lahore, where he studied art," reads the statement on the website of Jhaveri Contemporary, the gallery where his art is on show. “Khilji’s interest in people has been honed not just through these impromptu chats but nurtured by the strong culture of storytelling in his family." Now studying at London’s Royal Academy, Khilji still takes to the streets, often in Brixton. At Jhaveri Contemporary, Apollo Bandar Colaba, till 21 July, 11am-6:30pm (Monday and Sunday closed). For details, visit jhavericontemporary.com.

Michelin-starred chef Jacob Jan Boerm is headlining 'Rendezvous by The Chambers: The Culinary Chronicles' at the Taj Mahal hotel, Delhi.

East meets West on a plate Michelin-starred chef Jacob Jan Boerm is headlining the latest edition of “Rendezvous by The Chambers: The Culinary Chronicles" at the Taj Mahal hotel. The Netherlands-based chef, who runs The White Room in Amsterdam and Fine Fleur in Antwerp, will present a set menu of vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes that combine European and Indian flavours. On offer will be dishes like Lamb Loin Miso (cumin, yam, Indian lamb jus and smoked oyster mushroom) and Indian Curry Flan (pumpkin, tandoori, lemon grass, ginger and red pepper). At The Chambers, Taj Mahal, on 6-7 July, 7.30pm. For details, visit Tajhotels.com or call 9873928655.

The pop-up Moroccan kitchen at Lapis at The Oberoi, Bengaluru will be helmed by Chef de Cuisine Jawad Oumerri from The Oberoi, Marrakech.

A Moroccan sojourn Oberoi Hotels & Resorts is set to host a pop-up Moroccan kitchen helmed by Chef de Cuisine Jawad Oumerri from The Oberoi, Marrakech. The exclusive food promotion will take place at Lapis at The Oberoi, Bengaluru, and threesixtythree° at The Oberoi Grand, Kolkata. A native Moroccan, chef Oumerri's menus are a tribute to Moroccan culinary heritage, blending traditional techniques with innovative twists. He will be assisted by sous chef Rafia Yassine. The curated menu will feature dishes such as Prawn Cromesquis with Chermoula, Carrot, and Cumin Hummus; Monkfish Tangia with Saffron, Bean and Preserved Lemon; Lamb Shanks Tagine with Berber Vegetables and Almond and Orange Blossom Jawhara among others. At Lapis at The Oberoi, Bengaluru, from July 10-14, for lunch and dinner. For reservations, call +91 80 2558 5858 or email restaurants.bengaluru@oberoihotels.com.

