5 events that make this a buzzing week

Comedy of twins The Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts (SRCPA) Repertory is staging 2 BY 2 , written by Gulzar. An adaptation of William Shakespeare’s Comedy of Errors , the play follows the adventures of two sets of identical twins with identical names, Ashok and Bahadur. The adaptation has been successfully interpreted many times in theatre and cinema, such as the Sanjeev Kumar-Deven Verma starrer Angoor . This particular version of the play has been designed and directed by Salim Arif. Actors from the SRCPA effortlessly portray key characters such as the jeweller, police inspector and the twins to create a perfect scene of chaos. At Shri Ram Centre Auditorium, New Delhi, on 18 and 19 May, 7pm onwards.

View Full Image A work by Martand Khosla on show at Parallel Cities 2

Urbanscapes

Nature Morte is presenting an exhibition, Parallel Cities 2, featuring artists such as Stefano Arienti, Alice Cattaneo, Mayank Austen Soofi, Martand Khosla, Dayanita Singh, and more. Curated by designer Andrea Anastasio, who lives between India and Italy, the show looks at the intersections between urban life, personal narratives and the human condition. “The selected works offer a glimpse into parallel dimensions of existence, inviting audiences to witness the myriad stories and identities that coalesce within the intricate tapestry of our cities, whether real or imagined," states the exhibition note. At Nature Morte, Dhanraj Mahal, Mumbai, till 6 July, Monday to Sunday, 11am to 7pm.

View Full Image A file photo of The Wanted members (from left) Siva Kaneswaran, Jay McGuiness, Max George, the late Tom Parker, and Nathan Sykes shot by Daniel_Åhs_Karlsson. (Wikipedia Commons)

‘The Wanted’ boys return

Internationally acclaimed British-Irish boy band,The Wanted, are set to give Bengalureans a grand time. Formed in 2009, the band is known for delivering chart-topping hits like All Time Low, Heart Vacancy, Chasing the Sun and Walks Like Rihanna. Their 2012 song Glad You Came peaked at number three for four consecutive weeks on the Billboard Hot 100. After a few turbulent years that saw the band lose their mate Tom Parker to cancer, members Max George, Siva Kaneswaran, Jay McGuiness and Nathan Sykes are on a tour to reclaim their space in world of pop music. At Street 1522, Sarjapura Road, on 19 May, 6.30pm onwards. Book tickets on Insider.

View Full Image The official poster for 'Matilda The Musical' being staged at NMACC

Matilda comes to Mumbai

It's time to indulge your inner child with Matilda The Musical. The award-winning production from the Royal Shakespeare Company, England that's presently being staged at The Nita Mukesh Ambani Culture Centre (NMACC). Inspired by the beloved children’s book by Roald Dahl, Matilda is the story of an extraordinary little girl, who navigates life with a lively imagination and great gumption, despite rough beginnings. Written by Dennis Kelly, with original music and lyrics by Tim Minchin, the production has been developed and directed by Matthew Warchus. Since its sold-out opening in Stratford-upon-Avon, England, twelve years ago, the smash hit has won over 101 international awards including 24 Best Musical Awards to its name and has toured to 90 cities around the world. At The Grand Theatre, NMACC, Jio World Centre, till 2 June, 2pm and 7.30pm. Book tickets on BookMyShow.

View Full Image Participants playing Trust Me, it’s a Forward (Kirthi Kumar Photos)

Playing with forwards and trust

If you are in Bengaluru, here's a tabletop role-playing game you don't want to miss. Called Trust Me, it’s a Forward!, the game explores the changing nature of trust in the mis/disinformation age. The game, as the press note describes it, is set in a fantastical world that is bustling deep under a turbulent ocean, hidden under layers of icy crust. ‘Within this world, factions of society are faced with crises, choices, and impossible decisions. There can only be one loser’. The role-playing game has been devised by KathaSiyah in collaboration with Studio Oleomingus and supported by the Goethe-Institut / Max Mueller Bhavan. At Goethe-Institut / Max Mueller Bhavan, CMH Road, Bengaluru, on 25 May, 11am and 4pm. Free entry but registration is mandatory. For details, visit goethe.de/bangalore.

