Weekly planner: 5 events to liven things up
Here's Lounge's pick of events from an emotional play to inventive art shows, an indulgent high- tea and Swarathma's national tour to liven the moody weather
Ethical Choice
The National Centre for the Performing Arts is hosting a new show, Lungs. This acclaimed play by Duncan Macmillan, which first premiered in 2022, has been directed by Quasar Thakore Padamsee. Starring Dilnaz Irani and Prashant Prakash, the poignant tale revolves around a couple contemplating the ethical and emotional complexities of bringing a child into a world fraught with conflict, climate change and a burgeoning population. Set in an Indian context to resonate with audiences here, who might be grappling with similar circumstances, the play brings together humour and drama. At the Experimental Theatre, NCPA, Mumbai, till 26 May, with two shows on the weekend, at 4.30pm and 7.30pm.