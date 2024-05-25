Weekly planner: 5 events to liven things up

The National Centre for the Performing Arts is hosting a new show, Lungs . This acclaimed play by Duncan Macmillan, which first premiered in 2022, has been directed by Quasar Thakore Padamsee. Starring Dilnaz Irani and Prashant Prakash, the poignant tale revolves around a couple contemplating the ethical and emotional complexities of bringing a child into a world fraught with conflict, climate change and a burgeoning population. Set in an Indian context to resonate with audiences here, who might be grappling with similar circumstances, the play brings together humour and drama. At the Experimental Theatre, NCPA, Mumbai, till 26 May, with two shows on the weekend, at 4.30pm and 7.30pm.

View Full Image A still from Walking through a Songline ( UnBox Cultural Futures Society)

Immersive Artwork

An immersive show, Songlines: Tracking the Seven Sisters, was first shown at the National Museum of Australia. Developed in 2017, 100 artists were represented in this Aboriginal-led exhibition through art, sound, and multimedia. Now the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA) and the Australian high commission have brought the digital component from this show to Delhi as part of the immersive installation, Walking through a Songline. Visual artist Sarah Kenderdine’s immersive artwork, Travelling Kungkarangkalpa, is an integral part of the original exhibition. At the KNMA Saket, 26 May-30 June, 10.30am-6.30pm, after which it will travel to Bengaluru.

View Full Image An artwork by Jagannath Panda for the Boundless Horizons exhibition

Dynamic Digital Art

NewArtX, a new digital fine art platform envisioned by Mumbai-based digital fine art tech pioneer Elephant Canvas, is presenting a new exhibition that aims to showcase art, not as a static object but as a living, breathing entity. The show, titled Boundless Horizons, presents artworks that combine animated movements with artistic imagination to lend viewers an immersive virtual experience. Being a unique effort at presenting art in a modern yet accessible format for young collectors, design mavericks and homeowners among others, the show features works by established artists like Valay Shende, Viraj Khanna, Gigi Scaria, Laxma Goud, Jagannath Panda, as well as mid-career artists like Bhaskar Rao Botcha, Shampa Sircar Das, Laxman Aelay, Madhuri Bhaduri among others. At Tao Art Gallery, Worli, Mumbai, 25-31 May, 11 am – 7pm (open all days).

View Full Image A tower of savouries, sweets and short eats served at The Oberoi Bengaluru High Tea: Summer – Monsoon Edition.

Impressionist high-tea evenings

The season of languid picnics is upon us. Playing along with the mood,

The Oberoi Bengaluru is currently hosting the High Tea: Summer – Monsoon Edition. Inspired by Impressionist paintings and the real-life backdrop of the property's lush gardens, the high-tea menu offers three courses that are enriched with the season’s local offerings. The service starts with the refreshing chilled red watermelon granita and yellow watermelon salad and Karnataka Begumphalli mango soufflé, followed by a classic tower of savouries, sweets and small bites that includes the Mysore Pak cheesecake and Yelakki banana cremeaux among others. The eats are complemented by unlimited pours of loose leaf teas and single origin coffees from Chikkamagaluru, Karnataka. An option of high tea with Champagne or Bellini is also available for guests to choose from. The three-course high tea for two adults is priced at Rs. 3,900 (with soft beverages) and Rs. 5,300 (with one glass of alcohol each) excluding taxes. At The Polo Club Bar, The Oberoi, Bengaluru, MG Road, till 30 June, 12.30pm to 5.30pm. Bookings can be made via email on restaurants.bengaluru@oberoihotels.com or +91 80 2558 5858. 24 hours’ advance notice required.

View Full Image Folk rock band Swarathma is set for their national tour

Sustainable Sound of Music

Indie folk rock band Swarathma have embarked on a nation-wide tour to celebrate the launch of their new album, Raushan. A band that's known as much for its collaborations and strong environmental stance as its unique sound, this India-wide concert is another ground-breaking experiment from their stable. Called the Swarathma India Tour — Powered by the Sun, all the shows in the tour are being powered by solar energy. At Phoenix Marketcity Mumbai, 25 May, 6.30pm; Phoenix Marketcity, Whitefield, Bengaluru, 1 June, 6.30pm; Phoenix Marketcity, Vimannagar, Pune, 8 June, 6.30pm; Phoenix Citadel Mall, Indore, 29 June, 6.30pm. Book tickets on Insider.

