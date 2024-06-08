5 events that make this a culturally colourful week

Poetry in geometry In an ongoing exhibition, seven artistic practices engage with the geometric abstractionist S.K. Sahni’s body of work. Set Adrift on Memory Bliss, the intergenerational interventionist show has been presented by Engendered, a transnational arts and human rights organisation, in association with the India International Centre. Two-hundred works from seven artistic practices, such as of Shobha Broota, Puneet Kaushik, Harshit Agrawal and more, enter into dialogue with Sahni’s work. “The exhibition intersects works that vary in their force and aesthetic complexity… but together embrace a radical contemporary moment in the present...,” writes curator Myna Mukherjee. On view at India International Centre. Delhi, 11am-7pm, till 18 June.

A sculpture on display at 'Attend', the latest iteration of Chatterjee and Lal's 'Simple Tales' exhibition series.

Tales that objects tell For the past 15 years, Chatterjee & Lal has hosted the exhibition series, Simple Tales, bringing together objects from across timelines and mediums. The idea has always been to recognise storytelling as integral to art and design histories. The latest iteration, Attend, continues to look at the tales that objects tell. This edition argues for the continuing relevance of connoisseurship in visual arts. “It can be argued that ‘attending’ to individual artworks is, in fact, a radical act; one that pushes back against the superficial consumption of spectacle that seems to define so many of the art world’s prized events,” reads the curatorial note. At Chatterjee & Lal, Mumbai, till 22 June, 12pm -5 pm. (Tuesday to Saturday).

A still from Death of a Cyclist

Celebrating Spain's iconic auteurs Instituto Cervantes will showcase six films that celebrate Spain’s most iconic directors, offering a panoramic view of classic Spanish cinema. Films that will be on view include Sex And Lucia, Death Of A Cyclist, Welcome Mr. Marshall, Viridiana, Cria Cuervos and Voyage To Nowhere. At India International Centre, Max Mueller Road, Delhi, from 11 June -1 July, 6.30pm onwards. For details, visit iicdelhi.in.

Sandwiches ready to be served at the When Cheese Meats Bread pop-up.

Get sandwiched Three of Bengaluru's top artisanal experts, SAPA, Nari & Kāge and Salty Cured Pigs, are coming together for a curated sandwich pop-up, When Cheese Meats Bread. Mysuru-based SAPA bakery, known for its traditional artisanal baking, Nari & Kāge, experts in artisanal cheese, and Salty Cured Pigs, famous for its smoked and cured meats, will serve a limited menu of vegetarian and non-vegetarian sandwiches, with a side of potato chips on Sunday. On the menu are a Focaccia Mortadella Sandwich (Camembert cheese, pesto and rocket leaves), Baguette with Cotto Salami (Gruyere cheese, lettuce and tart rhubarb relish) and Rye Country Loaf (cooked ham, pecorino duxelles crème cheese and gherkins). The sandwiches are priced at Rs. 600 per sandwich. At Nari & Kāge, Koramangala, Bengaluru, 8 June, 12pm onwards (Till stock lasts).

Rajasthan Roots will be performing in ZLB's Magnetic Music season 2