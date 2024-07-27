Plan the week ahead with these vibrant art and culture events

From cityscapes by a prolific French artist and a classical musical fiesta to the last ever show of a sensitive play on mental health, the week ahead holds a lot of promise

Parisian scenes in Delhi Alliance Française de Delhi is showcasing an exhibition of over 90 original works—drawings, etchings, watercolours and oils—by Henri Landier. Titled Douce France, the show brings the 90-year-old French artist's works for the first time to India, and includes some of his recent paintings. " Landier continues to be a prolific and dynamic figure in the art world, transitioning from darkness to light through his portrayals of Parisian streets and French landscapes and seascapes," states the exhibition note. Works such as Julien and his Violin in the Paris Sky and Pierrot the Rose introduce the viewer to the artist's friends and muses

Alliance Française de Delhi, Lodi Estate, New Delhi, till 19 August, 11am-6pm.

Last curtain call Every Brilliant Thing, a play about mental health, opened at Prithvi Theatre, Mumbai, in March 2019. Directed by Quasar Thakore-Padamsee and performed by Vivek Madan, the solo act was an adaptation of playwright Duncan Macmillan's original, and took the audience back to a time when the protagonist—a seven-year-old boy—was desperately trying to cheer up his depressed mother. Since then, the play has been staged over 120 times in 17 cities, and is now returning to Mumbai for its last ever shows.

Agatsu Foundation, Bandra, on 27-28 July, 6.30pm; Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum on 3 August, 5.30pm; and Harkat Studios, Versova, on 4 August, 12pm and 6pm.

Malini Awasthi, an artiste of the Banaras gharana

A musical fiesta The National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) and HSBC India bank are presenting a three-day festival, celebrating the compositions of some of the leading Indian composers. Umakant Gundecha and Anant Gundecha, for example, will perform compositions by Tansen, Baiju and their guru, Swami Haridas, and Sanjeev Abhyankar, a vocalist trained under the legendary Jasraj of the Mewati gharana, will present an evening of Khayal, haveli sangeet and Sanskrit pad. Malini Awasthi, an artiste of the Banaras gharana, will present compositions by poets such as Bharatendu, Ramprasad Mishra, Sajile and Chhabile, in the Kashika dialect.

Between 2-4 August, at 6:30pm. National Centre for the Performing Arts, NCPA Marg, Nariman Point. For tickets and other details, visit www.ncpamumbai.com

An iconic play Directed by Rajesh Tiwari, ‘Taj Mahal ka Tender’, a 2-hour satirical play, explores the possibility of Mughal emperor Shah Jahan being alive today and dealing with the modern bureaucracy to get the Taj Mahal constructed.

The play will be staged on 28 July ay 4pm/7pm. Epicentre, Apparel House, Sector 44, Gurugram. For details, visit in.bookmy.show.com'

'Videograms of a Revolution', Harun Farocki & Andrei Ujica, 1992

Celebrating a seminal fimmaker The Goethe-Institut is commemorating the 10th death anniversary of filmmaker-critic Harun Farocki, known as a seminal figure in post-war cinema. He would have turned 80 this year. Curated by Vinayak Bhat, the founder of Bangalore Film Forum, the retrospective, ‘Redefining the Image’, includes a selection of 14 films, including Inextinguishable Fire and Videograms Of A Revolution, as well as “Deciphering Farocki", a conversation between city-based film critics Basav Biradar and Srikanth Srinivasan. Farocki, who shot over 90 film essays, documentaries, shorts and feature films, largely explored themes of capitalism, modern labour and war in his work.

To be held between 1-3 August. Timings vary. Goethe-Institut/Max Mueller Bhavan. For details, visit www.goethe.de



