Planner: 5 events to shake things up this week

CELEBRATING TAGORE The National Centre for the Performing Arts has curated a selection of dance and drama productions to celebrate the birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore. Tracing Fragments of a Shattered Muse, written and directed by Meghna Roy Choudhury, looks at the world of Kadambari Devi, Tagore’s muse and confidante. The play is in Hindi and Bangla with English subtitles. This will be followed by an Odissi performance titled Chiro Sakha…The Divine in Me, with Arnab Bandyopadhyay and his troupe Darpani drawing inspiration from Geetanjali. ‘Tracing Fragments…’, 3 May, 7pm, and ‘Chiro Sakha’, 8 May, 6.30pm at Experimental Theatre, NCPA, Mumbai.

Turmeric-infused Slink & Bardot, Mumbai.

DELHI MEETS MUMBAI This weekend, Arts Room, an immersive dining and cocktail space in Delhi, is teaming up with Slink & Bardot from Mumbai in a unique restaurant collaboration. The curated menu features 20 dishes and six signature cocktails. While the Arts Room is presenting specialties like the yellowtail ceviche and shroom on pao, Slink & Bardot is bringing its signature Avo Toast and Sichuan fried chicken. You can pair these dishes with drinks such as the turmeric-infused Paanch, the Gin Slink and the Devil’s Share, which has savoury notes. At Arts Room, Eldeco Centre, Delhi, 3-4 May, for lunch and dinner.

A painting by Raghu Akula for 'Strokes of Nature',

A GREEN CONVERSATION Through paintings and sculptures, Raghu Akula in the solo exhibition, Strokes of Nature, explores the deep relationship between humans and the environment, and highlights issues of climate change, deforestation and waste. At Forum Art Gallery, Padmanabha Nagar, Adyar, Chennai, till 30 May, 10.30am-6.30pm (Sundays closed). For details, visit www.forumartgallery.com.

Celebrate Cinco De Mayo at Daisy Mae Cantina with tacos, tequila and music.

MEXICAN FIESTA Celebrate the Mexican festival of Cinco De Mayo at Delhi's Daisy Mae Cantina with a variety of tacos, tequila shots, and karaoke sessions. There will be a live DJ blending reggaeton beats and mariachi-inspired remixes, and film screenings of Mexican classics. At Daisy Mae Cantina, Khan Market Delhi, till 5 May, 11am onwards. For details, call 9716628654.

Textile installations on display at Shrijan: The Birth of a Craft.