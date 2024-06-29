Plan your week ahead with these 5 buzzy events

Timeless tales The Experimental Theatre of the NCPA will be staging Nuclear Sher. Scripted by acclaimed poet and lyricist Gulzar and directed by Salim Arif, the theatrical production revives ancient tales of Panchatantra where animal characters impart vital life lessons to a king’s sons. The ensemble cast includes Shreya Acharya, Arshad Khan, Mayank Vishvakarma, and young actors from Dhai Akshar Educational Trust. “Gulzar’s poetic scripting breathes new life into these stories, emphasising the enduring message: if you can’t control something, it’s best not to create it,” states the play’s note. At Experimental Theatre, NCPA, Mumbai, on 30 June, 5pm. Suitable for children aged 6 and above. Book tickets on Bookmyshow.

A still from Moon on the Man directed by Prince Shah

Magic in reality Vikalp Bengaluru in collaboration with Bangalore International Centre (BIC) will be screening Moon on the Man, a 2021 feature-length documentary directed by Prince Shah. Elaborating on the plot, the press note says, “The film looks at two eccentric personalities Praklawn and Sailesh, through their stories, life experiences and their everyday activities. This narrative is annexed by Aasif and Wadood at a juncture when the stories of Praklawn and Sailesh enter into the realms of magic realism.” The screening will be followed by a discussion between Prince Shah and filmmaker Sunanda Bhat. At BIC, Domlur 2nd Stage, Bengaluru, on 2 July, 6.30pm.

Dindigul biryani is on the menu at the Dakshin Yatra food festival

Simply, flavourfully South Savour flavours of Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu at the Dakshin Yatra: Flavours of South Food Festival. On the menu are items like Chettinad chicken, Kerala prawn & mango curry, Dindigul biryani, Thalassery biryani and bisi bele bath, besides drinks like ambuli juice, neer majjige and panakam. At Edesia, Crowne Plaza, Okhla, till 30 June, 7-11pm. For details, visit www.ihg.com.

A poster of Navarasa: Exploring the Spectrum of Emotions

Emotions in movement Students of studio Nritya Shakti, led by choreographer Shakti Mohan, will present Navarasa: Exploring the Spectrum of Emotions, a two-hour dance performance that expresses a range of human emotions, from joy, sorrow, anger and courage to disgust, fear, peace and love. At The Royal Opera House, Mathew Road, Opera House, Girgaon, on 2 July, 7pm. For details, visit royaloperahouse.in.

Piano prodigy Ayaan Deshpande

A child prodigy and an orchestra The National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA), Mumbai, returns to Bengaluru this weekend with a unique concert by the Symphony Orchestra of India (SOI). This concert by the SOI is going to be special as it will feature child prodigy Ayaan Deshpande, 10, performing on the piano. A student of the piano at the SOI Music Academy, Deshpande was winner at the Golden Key Music Festival of Vienna, 2023 in the piano performance and composition categories. He has also performed in front of maestro Zubin Mehta as well as jazz legends Herbie Hancock and Dianne Reeves. Audiences can look forward to watch him perform Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 21. The concert will also have the SOI Chamber Orchestra performing Rossini’s String Sonata No. 3, Respighi’s Ancient Air and Dances and Suite No. 3 amongst other works. At Prestige Centre for Performing Arts, Bengaluru, 29 June, 7pm.