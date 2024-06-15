5 events you definitely want to add to your calendar

United by poetic imagery



The Ganga takes centre stage at the Sandeep & Gitanjali Maini Foundation in an exhibition titled, Ganga—the Artistic Legacy of Yusuf Arakkal and Shibu Arakkal. It highlights how intertwined the artistic journeys of the father-son duo have been with the river. “Being present along the Ganga, a profoundly philosophical place, the artists were drawn to the river itself and to the lives of those who have spent their time navigating its waters,” states the exhibition note. The vistas have been captured by both in different mediums—Shibu through his lens, while Yusuf has created evocative and textured paintings. On view at the Sandeep & Gitanjali Maini Foundation, Bengaluru, till 10 July, 10am-6pm (Monday to Saturday).

Also read: A powerful new exhibition on the forest residents of Aarey

An architectural building model by Anant Raje on display at From Raje: The Patient Search for Architecture exhibition

Architectural practice An ongoing exhibition delves into the practice of the late Anant Raje, a noted architect and academic. Titled From Raje: The Patient Search for Architecture, the show at Arthshila, Ahmedabad, displays architectural drawings and sketches from a nearly 50-yearlong practice. Raje’s work has been described as exhibiting “integrity between purpose and expression, building and landscape, part and whole, and the ultimate quality of all good architecture through time—a sense of repose,” states the exhibition note. On display are development sketches, drawings and contact sheets from six projects. On view at Arthshila, Ahmedabad, till 7 July, Tuesday-Sunday, 11am -7pm.

Inside the Shuttles and Needles studio

Make your own bag Discover the art of weaving at the ‘Beginner’s Sling Bag Weaving Workshop’ being conducted by Shuttles and Needles Weaving Studio . During this six-hour workshop, you will learn the basics of weaving, including how to set up a rigid heddle loom, and craft your own sling bag. All materials will be provided by the organizers, Shuttles and Needles Weaving Studio & Supplies. At Shuttles & Needles, 773, 22nd Cross, Sector 3, HSR Layout, Bengaluru, on 15 June, 10.30am. For registration and enquiries, call 7845939140.

A still from Girish Karnad's Tughlaq directed by K Madavane

Best of Hindi theatre The Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts is presenting the Sheila Bharat Ram Theatre Festival – a series of award-winning Hindi plays that explore history and human relationships. Among the productions are Girish Karnad’s Agni Aur Barkha and Tughlaq, M.K. Raina’s Mahabali, Sameep Singh’s Prem Kabootar, and Salim Arif’s 2BY2. At Shri Ram Centre, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House, 19-23 June, 6.45pm. For tickets and other details, visit in.bookmyshow.com or call 011-3714307.

Award-winning poet Arundhati Subramaniam