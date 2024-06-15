5 events you definitely want to add to your calendar

From an art exhibition that showcases the works of a father-son duo to a ‘jugalbandi’ of poetry and classical music, this week offers you five great reasons to get out and about

Team Lounge
First Published02:00 PM IST
Ganga by Yusuf Arakkal
Ganga by Yusuf Arakkal

United by poetic imagery

The Ganga takes centre stage at the Sandeep & Gitanjali Maini Foundation in an exhibition titled, Ganga—the Artistic Legacy of Yusuf Arakkal and Shibu Arakkal. It highlights how intertwined the artistic journeys of the father-son duo have been with the river. “Being present along the Ganga, a profoundly philosophical place, the artists were drawn to the river itself and to the lives of those who have spent their time navigating its waters,” states the exhibition note. The vistas have been captured by both in different mediums—Shibu through his lens, while Yusuf has created evocative and textured paintings. On view at the Sandeep & Gitanjali Maini Foundation, Bengaluru, till 10 July, 10am-6pm (Monday to Saturday).

An architectural building model by Anant Raje on display at From Raje: The Patient Search for Architecture exhibition

 Architectural practice

An ongoing exhibition delves into the practice of the late Anant Raje, a noted architect and academic. Titled From Raje: The Patient Search for Architecture, the show at Arthshila, Ahmedabad, displays architectural drawings and sketches from a nearly 50-yearlong practice. Raje’s work has been described as exhibiting “integrity between purpose and expression, building and landscape, part and whole, and the ultimate quality of all good architecture through time—a sense of repose,” states the exhibition note. On display are development sketches, drawings and contact sheets from six projects. On view at Arthshila, Ahmedabad, till 7 July, Tuesday-Sunday, 11am -7pm.  

Inside the Shuttles and Needles studio

Make your own bag

Discover the art of weaving at the ‘Beginner’s Sling Bag Weaving Workshop’ being conducted by Shuttles and Needles Weaving Studio . During this six-hour workshop, you will learn the basics of weaving, including how to set up a rigid heddle loom, and craft your own sling bag. All materials will be provided by the organizers, Shuttles and Needles Weaving Studio & Supplies. At Shuttles & Needles, 773, 22nd Cross, Sector 3, HSR Layout, Bengaluru, on 15 June, 10.30am. For registration and enquiries, call 7845939140. 

A still from Girish Karnad's Tughlaq directed by K Madavane

Best of Hindi theatre

The Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts is presenting the Sheila Bharat Ram Theatre Festival – a series of award-winning Hindi plays that explore history and human relationships. Among the productions are Girish Karnad’s Agni Aur Barkha and Tughlaq, M.K. Raina’s Mahabali, Sameep Singh’s Prem Kabootar, and Salim Arif’s 2BY2. At Shri Ram Centre, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House, 19-23 June, 6.45pm. For tickets and other details, visit in.bookmyshow.com or call 011-3714307.

Award-winning poet Arundhati Subramaniam

A fiery ‘jugalbandi’ in the name of India's women mystics 

The Indian Music Experience (IME), this Sunday, is hosting a dynamic creative dialogue between poet Arundhathi Subramaniam and musician Chitra Srikrishna, accompanied by Deepika Srinivasan on mridangam. Based on a new Penguin anthology of Indian sacred poetry by women, Wild Women, edited by Arundhathi Subramaniam, this jugalbandi will introduce audiences to some unforgettable women mystics of this subcontinent – celebrated and unsung. At IME Museum, Brigade Millennium Avenue, JP Nagar 7th Phase, on 16 June, 6pm. For details and RSVP, visit indianmusicexperience.org. 

 

 

 

 

