5 events to add to your cultural to-do list this weekend

TECH MEETS ART How does technology transform from a tool to a living presence in an artwork? That’s the question that Mukesh Sharma is exploring in his latest exhibition, Decoding Digital DNA. Curated by Archana Khare-Ghose, the show looks at the artist’s practice as a bridge between innovation, sustainability and contemporary digital culture. Sharma has been working with technology-based materiality for nearly 30 years now, transforming digital components into immersive installations. “His works reimagine circuitry as an organism, data as memory, and digital material as a growing layer of human existence,” states the curatorial note. At Bikaner House, New Delhi, till 23 December, 11am-7pm daily.

View full Image An installation on show at 'Muse: The Making Room'.

CREATIVE CHEMISTRY Kadari Art Gallery, Hyderabad, is hosting Muse: The Making Room as a celebration of two decades of friendship between designers Hufeza Rangwala and Jasem Pirani. The co-founders of MuseLAB, a Mumbai-based design and architecture firm, are highlighting the “human relationship that has shaped the studio’s journey from a two-person practice into a multidisciplinary design voice”. The exhibition features sketches, architectural models and concepts alongside furniture pieces. There are also works that highlight a sense of whimsy. At Kadari Art Gallery, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, till 30 December, 10.30am-6.30pm, closed on Sunday.

View full Image The Christmas feast at Cecconi's, Mumbai

A VERY MERRY FEAST



Cecconi's restaurant will celebrate the festive season with a ‘Christmas Time’ menu inspired from Italian traditions. On offer will be apple-roasted turkey, porcini involtini, pumpkin and gorgonzola cappelletti, and panettone with mascarpone. At Cecconi’s, Soho House, Chandrabai Nagar, Mumbai, 20 December-4 January, noon-midnight.

View full Image A sculptural installation from 'Sifr' by Gunjan Chawla Kumar

FINDING EVERYTHING IN NOTHING In her solo art show Sifr, artist Gunjan Chawla Kumar explores the idea of zero as both a void and vessel, through drawings, paintings, and sculptural forms created with clay, handwoven cotton, and earth sediments. At Exhibit 320, Lado Sarai, Delhi, till 15 January, 11am-6pm.

View full Image A cosplayer from a previous edition of Comic Con India